Lansing area high school basketball power poll

See the latest basketball power rankings in the Lansing area through Feb. 25 contests.

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (18-0): Trojans, who wrapped up another perfect run through the CAAC Blue, have won 37 consecutive regular season games heading into the final week before the Class A state tournament.

2. HOLT (14-4): The only losses since the start of January for the CAAC Blue runner-up Rams have come to East Lansing.

3. WILLIAMSTON (16-3): Outright CAAC White champion Hornets have won five straight heading into final week of regular season.

4. ST. JOHNS (15-4): CAAC Red champion Redwings have won seven of eight since falling to East Lansing in late January.

5. WAVERLY (13-5): Warriors, who finished as the CAAC Red runner-up, have won four straight heading into a final week of the regular season that features games against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix and East Lansing.

Honorable mention: Everett (11-8), Okemos (10-8), Ithaca (18-2), Haslett (11-8), Lansing Catholic (10-8), Alma (13-6), Olivet (14-5), DeWitt (10-8)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (17-1): CMAC champion Pirates have won five straight since an overtime loss to Carson City-Crystal earlier this month.

2. DANSVILLE (13-5): Aggies have won eight straight since a two-point loss to Pewamo-Westphalia and 12 of their last 13 overall.

3. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL: Eagles have a six-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season after posting wins over Shepherd and Blanchard Montabella last week.

4. FOWLER (12-6): Eagles had a 2-1 week that featured wins over Saginaw Nouvel and Lansing Christian and a loss to P-W. A big week is ahead with games against Dansville and Laingsburg.

T-5. LAINGBSURG (12-6): Wolfpack had a 2-1 week, falling to Class B Williamston but bouncing back with wins over Potterville and Saranac.

T-5. LANSING CHRISTIAN (13-6): Pilgrims tied for share of GLAC title, but have dropped three straight. One of those losses was to Fowler in a matchup of top 10 teams in Class D. The other two were to Class B schools Olivet and Stockbridge in GLAC play.

Honorable mention: Webberville (14-5), Fulton (10-7)

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. WILLIAMSTON (19-1): The CAAC White champion Hornets closed the regular season with 15 consecutive wins and own victories this season over East Lansing and Waverly.

2. DEWITT (19-1): The Panthers, who won the CAAC Red, head into the postseason on a 12-game winning streak since a loss to Waverly.

3. EAST LANSING (18-2): The Trojans, who claimed the CAAC Blue title, went 6-0 in February and won each of their games by at least 27 points.

4. GRAND LEDGE (15-5): The Comets won 10 of their final 11 games to close the regular season with the lone loss being to East Lansing.

5. WAVERLY (14-6): The Warriors won eight of their final 10 games with the lone losses in the second half of the season being to DeWitt and Williamston.

Honorable mention: Okemos (13-7), Haslett (12-8), Mason (12-8), Fowlerville (14-6), Olivet (18-2), Eaton Rapids (12-8), Ithaca (15-4), Alma (15-5).

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. BATH (17-3): CMAC champion Bees won 12 of their final 13 games with the only loss being to Class B state-ranked Ypsi Arbor Prep.

2. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (18-2): Pirates have won eight straight since a late January loss to Bath. Their only losses of the season have come to Bath.

3. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (17-2): The Eagles closed the regular season with a 15-game winning streak that featured wins over Ithaca, Lansing Catholic and Class D state-ranked Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.

4. LAINGSBURG (16-3): Wolfpack bounced back from losses to Bath and P-W by closing the regular season with victories over Potterville and Saranac.

5. MORRICE (16-4): Orioles finished season on an eight-game winning streak and earned a share of the GAC Blue title.

Honorable mention: Saranac (12-8), Portland St. Patrick (12-7).