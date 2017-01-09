Lansing area high school basketball power poll

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (6-0): The Trojans beat Sexton Friday to stretch their streak of consecutive regular season wins to 25. East Lansing has won 29 of its last 30 games overall.

2. WAVERLY (4-1): The Warriors have won three straight since a narrow loss to St. Johns in the opening week of the season. Waverly has knocked off Grand Ledge, Everett and DeWitt during its winning streak

3. HOLT (4-2): The Rams are tied with East Lansing atop the CAAC Blue and knocked off Okemos in their ,njlone game last week. Holt has a big opportunity this week with games against Everett and East Lansing.

4. WILLIAMSTON (6-1): The CAAC White-leading Hornets rebounded from a loss to DeWitt with a victory over Eaton Rapids in their lone game last week.

5. EVERETT (4-2): The Vikings split their games this week, falling to Waverly but beating Eastern. Their other loss came in a tight game with East Lansing last month.

Honorable mention: St. Johns (5-2), Haslett (4-2), Grand Ledge (3-3), Okemos (4-2), Ithaca (5-1)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (5-0): The CMAC-leading Pirates knocked off Fulton in their lone game last week. P-W owns early season wins over Dansville, Lakewood and Fulton.

2. LANSING CHRISTIAN (5-1): The GLAC-leading Pilgrims rebounded from a loss to Sexton with a win over Perry in its lone game last week.

3. FOWLER (5-1): The Eagles have two straight wins since a loss to Bath, including one over Portland St. Patrick in its lone game last week.

4. FULTON (4-2): The Pirates, who reached the Class D state semifinals last season, fell to P-W and beat Saranac last week.

5. BATH (3-3): The Bees bounced back from a narrow loss to Dansville by knocking off Laingsburg to earn a split in their two contests last week. Bath owns an early season win over Fowler.

Honorable mention: Webberville (3-1), Dansville (3-4), Laingsburg (2-2),

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. EAST LANSING (5-1): The Trojans routed Sexton in their lone game last week to stay perfect in the CAAC Blue. East Lansing’s lone loss was by one point and came on a buzzer beater by DeWitt. The Trojans’ top wins this season are over Waverly and Haslett.

2. WILLIAMSTON (8-1): The Hornets have won four straight since a loss to Port Huron Northern and own a win over defending Class B state champion Marshall.

3. DEWITT (7-1): Coming off a home loss to Waverly, but the Panthers have strong early season wins over East Lansing and Grand Ledge.

4. WAVERLY (5-3): The Warriors began January with wins over Everett and DeWitt and are the lone team in the CAAC Red without a league loss.

5. OKEMOS (5-2) The Chiefs suffered a close loss Charlotte on the road and beat Holt in their two games this week. Okemos owns early season wins over Haslett and Grand Ledge and enters the week tied atop the CAAC Blue standings.

Honorable mention: Fowlerville (7-2); Grand Ledge (5-3), Mason (5-2), Haslett (5-3), Alma (5-1), Ithaca (5-1)

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. LAINGSBURG (7-0): The Wolfpack are the lone unbeaten girls team in the Lansing area and are coming off a two-point league win over Bath on Friday.

2. BATH (5-2): The Bees fell to Laingsburg on Friday, but have posted wins over Pewamo-Westphalia, Saranac and Stockbridge in the season’s early stages. Bath’s only other loss this season came to Class A Howell.

3. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (6-1): The Pirates have won four straight since a loss to Bath, which included a win last week over Fulton. P-W knocked off Class B Ithaca by 23 points earlier this season.

4. PORTLAND ST PATRICK (6-2): The Shamrocks went 3-0 last week with wins over Ashley, Saranac and Fowler. Their lone losses are to Laingsburg and P-W.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (6-2): The Eagles have won four straight since suffering back-to-back losses to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Merrill. Carson City-Crystal’s win streak includes wins over Lansing Catholic and Coleman last week.

Honorable mention: Saranac (7-2), Morrice (4-1)