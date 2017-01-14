Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 8-0, 5-0
Holt 5-3, 4-1
Okemos 6-2, 3-2
Everett 5-3, 3-2
Grand Ledge 4-4, 3-2
Jackson 4-4, 2-3
Sexton 2-6, 0-5
Eastern 1-7, 0-5
Brandon Johns’ big second half vaults East Lansing past Holt
CAAC RED
St. Johns 7-2, 4-0
Haslett 5-3, 3-1
Waverly 5-2, 3-1
Mason 4-5, 1-3
DeWitt 2-5, 1-3
Owosso 1-6, 0-3
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 8-1, 4-0
Lansing Catholic 5-2, 3-1
Portland 3-4, 3-1
Fowlerville 3-5, 2-2
Eaton Rapids 2-6, 0-4
Ionia 1-6, 0-4
Williamston hoops senior making up for missed time
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 6-0, 4-0
Fowler 6-1, 4-1
Bath 4-3, 3-1
Dansville 4-4, 3-2
Fulton 4-3, 2-2
Laingsburg 2-3, 2-2
Saranac 3-3, 1-3
St. Patrick 3-4, 1-4
Potterville 0-6, 0-5
GLAC
Lansing Christian 7-1, 5-0
Olivet 5-3, 3-1
Leslie 4-3, 2-1
Perry 5-3, 2-2
Stockbridge 2-7, 1-3
Lakewood 2-7, 1-4
Maple Valley 1-5, 0-3
GAC BLUE
Webberville 4-1, 3-0
Bentley 6-5, 3-0
Byron 2-4, 1-2
Morrice 1-5, 1-2
Genesee 2-5, 0-4
GAC RED
Flint Beecher 6-2, 4-0
Goodrich 4-3, 3-1
Flint Hamady 3-3, 2-2
Lake Fenton 3-4, 2-2
Corunna 3-4, 1-3
Mt. Morris 2-6, 0-4
MSAC
Breckenridge 5-0, 3-0
Carson City-Crystal 3-3, 3-0
M.P. Sacred Heart 3-3, 3-1
Vestaburg 2-4, 2-2
Merrill 2-4, 1-2
Ashley 1-4, 1-2
Montabella 0-6, 0-3
Coleman 0-5, 0-3
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 7-0, 5-0
Alma 6-2, 5-1
Swan Valley 5-3, 4-1
Chesaning 4-3, 3-3
Carrollton 4-4, 2-3
Shepherd 1-5, 1-3
Standish 1-4, 0-4
Bullock Creek 1-5, 0-5
TVC WEST
Valley Lutheran 5-2, 5-1
Ithaca 7-1, 4-1
Hemlock 4-4, 4-1
Ovid-Elsie 4-3, 3-2
St. Charles 3-4, 3-2
Saginaw MLS 1-6, 1-4
St. Louis 1-7, 1-5
Pinconning 0-9, -09
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-4
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 7-1, 5-0
Okemos 7-2, 5-0
Grand Ledge 6-4, 3-2
Holt 3-6, 3-2
Jackson 6-3, 2-3
Eastern 1-7, 1-4
Everett 1-8, 1-4
Sexton 0-11, 0-5
CAAC RED
Waverly 6-3, 3-0
DeWitt 8-1, 3-1
Mason 6-3, 2-2
Haslett 5-5, 2-2
St. Johns 5-5, 1-3
Owosso 2-7, 0-3
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 10-1, 4-0
Fowlerville 7-3, 2-2
Lansing Catholic 5-4, 2-2
Portland 4-6, 2-2
Ionia 5-4, 1-3
Eaton Rapids 3-5, 1-3
Williamston girls down Fowlerville in CAAC White showdown
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 8-1, 5-1
Bath 6-2, 5-1
Laingsburg 7-1, 4-1
Portland St. Patrick 8-2, 4-2
Saranac 7-2, 4-2
Fulton 2-6, 2-4
Potterville 2-6, 2-4
Fowler 2-7, 1-6
Dansville 1-7, 0-6
GLAC
Olivet 7-2, 4-1
Lakewood 7-3, 4-1
Stockbridge 7-3, 4-1
Perry 4-5, 3-2
Lansing Christian 4-6, 2-4
Leslie 4-5, 1-4
Maple Valley 0-8, 0-5
GAC BLUE
Byron 8-1, 3-0
Morrice 6-1, 3-0
Webberville 2-5, 1-2
Genesee 3-3, 1-3
Bentley 0-5, 0-3
GAC RED
Hamady 8-1, 4-0
Beecher 5-2, 3-1
Goodrich 4-4, 2-1
Corunna 3-5, 1-3
Lake Fenton 4-3, 0-2
Mt. Morris 2-5, 0-3
MSAC
M.P. Sacred Heart 8-0, 5-0
Merrill 7-2, 3-1
Carson City-Crystal 8-2, 4-2
Breckenridge 4-5, 3-2
Montabella 3-5, 2-3
Coleman 4-5, 2-4
Ashley 3-6, 2-4
Vestaburg 0-9, 0-5
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 9-0, 6-0
Alma 7-1, 6-1
Bullock Creek 6-3, 4-2
Swan Valley 6-3, 4-2
Shepherd 3-5, 2-3
Carrollton 2-8, 2-5
Chesaning 2-7, 1-6
Standish 0-7, 0-6
TVC WEST
Ithaca 7-1, 6-0
Hemlock 8-1, 5-1
St. Louis 7-3, 5-2
Valley Lutheran 6-4, 4-3
Saginaw MLS 4-5, 2-4
Pinconning 3-6, 2-4
Ovid-Elsie 4-5, 1-5
St. Charlies 0-9, 0-6
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-8
