Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s contests.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 12-0, 8-0
Holt 9-3, 7-1
Okemos 8-3, 5-3
Everett 7-5, 5-3
Grand Ledge 6-6, 4-4
Jackson 4-7, 2-6
Eastern 3-9, 1-7
Sexton 2-9, 0-8
CAAC RED
St. Johns 9-3, 6-0
Haslett 6-5, 4-2
Waverly 7-4, 3-2
DeWitt 5-5, 3-3
Mason 5-7, 1-5
Owosso 2-8, 0-5
St. Johns takes big step toward league title, tops Waverly
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 10-2, 5-1
Lansing Catholic 6-4, 4-2
Portland 5-5, 4-2
Fowlerville 5-6, 4-2
Eaton Rapids 3-9, 1-5
Ionia 1-10, 0-6
Lansing Catholic boys stun No. 10 Williamston in comeback effort
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 10-0
Laingsburg 6-3, 6-2
Fowler 7-3, 5-3
Fulton 7-4, 5-3
Dansville 6-5, 5-3
Bath 4-6, 3-4
St. Patrick 5-6, 3-6
Saranac 3-7, 1-7
Potterville 2-9, 0-8
GLAC
Lansing Christian 9-2, 6-1
Olivet 7-4, 4-2
Leslie 6-5, 4-2
Perry 7-5, 4-3
Stockbridge 5-8, 3-4
Lakewood 2-10, 1-6
Maple Valley 1-8, 0-4
GAC BLUE
Webberville 7-2, 6-0
Bentley 6-6, 3-1
Byron 3-6, 2-2
Morrice 1-8, 1-4
Genesee 2-8, 0-5
GAC RED
Flint Beecher 8-3, 6-0
Lake Fenton 6-4, 4-2
Flint Hamady 7-4, 4-3
Goodrich 6-5, 4-3
Corunna 5-6, 2-5
Mt. Morris 3-9, 0-7
MSAC
Carson City-Crystal 6-3, 6-0
Breckenridge 8-1, 5-1
Vestaburg 4-4, 4-2
Sacred Heart 3-5, 3-3
Montabella 1-8, 1-4
Merrill 3-8, 1-5
Coleman 0-9, 0-6
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 9-1, 6-0
Alma 7-4, 6-1
Swan Valley 8-4, 5-2
Carrollton 6-5, 4-3
Chesaning 5-6, 3-4
Shepherd 4-6, 2-4
Standish 3-8, 1-6
Bullock Creek 2-9, 0-7
TVC WEST
Valley Lutheran 6-4, 6-1
Hemlock 6-6, 6-1
Ithaca 9-2, 5-1
St. Charles 5-6, 4-3
Ovid-Elsie 4-7, 3-4
St. Louis 2-8, 1-5
Saginaw MLS 2-9, 1-5
Pinconning 0-12, 0-6
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-6
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 11-1, 8-0
Okemos 9-3, 7-1
Grand Ledge 10-4, 6-2
Jackson 8-4, 4-4
Holt 4-8, 4-4
Eastern 2-9, 2-6
Everett 1-11, 1-7
Sexton 0-14, 0-8
CAAC RED
DeWitt 12-1, 5-1
Waverly 8-4, 4-1
Haslett 8-6, 4-2
Mason 7-5, 2-4
St. Johns 6-7, 2-4
Owosso 2-10, 0-5
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 12-1, 6-0
Ionia 7-6, 3-3
Lansing Catholic 6-6, 3-4
Fowlerville 8-5, 2-4
Eaton Rapids 6-6, 2-4
Portland 4-9, 2-4
CMAC
Laingsburg 11-1, 8-1
Bath 8-2, 7-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 10-2, 7-2
Portland St. Patrick 10-3, 6-3
Saranac 9-3, 6-3
Fulton 3-8, 3-6
Potterville 3-8, 3-6
Fowler 2-10, 1-9
Dansville 1-10, 0-9
Bath girls rally past Pewamo-Westphalia in key CMAC contest
GLAC
Olivet 11-2, 7-1
Stockbridge 10-3, 7-1
Lakewood 7-5, 4-2
Perry 5-6, 4-3
Leslie 5-7, 2-6
Lansing Christian 5-8, 2-6
Maple Valley 0-12, 0-8
GAC BLUE
Byron 9-1, 4-0
Morrice 7-3, 4-1
Webberville 5-6, 3-3
Genesee 4-4, 1-4
Bentley 0-8, 0-4
GAC RED
Goodrich 9-4, 6-1
Flint Hamady 9-2, 5-1
Corunna 7-5, 4-3
Flint Beecher 6-4, 3-3
Mt. Morris 4-8, 1-6
Lake Fenton 5-6, 0-5
MSAC
Sacred Heart 11-0, 7-0
Carson City-Crystal 11-2, 6-2
Merrill 10-3, 6-2
Breckenridge 5-7, 4-4
Coleman 5-7, 3-5
Ashley 4-7, 3-5
Montabella 3-8, 2-6
Vestaburg 0-11, 0-7
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 12-0, 7-0
Swan Valley 10-3, 6-2
Alma 9-3, 6-2
Bullock Creek 7-5, 4-3
Shepherd 4-6, 2-3
Carrollton 3-9, 2-5
Chesaning 3-10, 1-7
Standish 0-9, 0-6
TVC WEST
Ithaca 9-3, 7-0
Hemlock 11-2, 7-1
St. Louis 7-5, 5-2
Valley Lutheran 9-4, 5-3
Saginaw MLS 5-6, 2-3
Pinconning 4-8, 2-5
Ovid-Elsie 7-6, 2-6
St. Charles 1-13, 0-8
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-10
