Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s contests.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 12-0, 8-0

Holt 9-3, 7-1

Okemos 8-3, 5-3

Everett 7-5, 5-3

Grand Ledge 6-6, 4-4

Jackson 4-7, 2-6

Eastern 3-9, 1-7

Sexton 2-9, 0-8

CAAC RED

St. Johns 9-3, 6-0

Haslett 6-5, 4-2

Waverly 7-4, 3-2

DeWitt 5-5, 3-3

Mason 5-7, 1-5

Owosso 2-8, 0-5

St. Johns takes big step toward league title, tops Waverly

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 10-2, 5-1

Lansing Catholic 6-4, 4-2

Portland 5-5, 4-2

Fowlerville 5-6, 4-2

Eaton Rapids 3-9, 1-5

Ionia 1-10, 0-6

Lansing Catholic boys stun No. 10 Williamston in comeback effort

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 10-0

Laingsburg 6-3, 6-2

Fowler 7-3, 5-3

Fulton 7-4, 5-3

Dansville 6-5, 5-3

Bath 4-6, 3-4

St. Patrick 5-6, 3-6

Saranac 3-7, 1-7

Potterville 2-9, 0-8

GLAC

Lansing Christian 9-2, 6-1

Olivet 7-4, 4-2

Leslie 6-5, 4-2

Perry 7-5, 4-3

Stockbridge 5-8, 3-4

Lakewood 2-10, 1-6

Maple Valley 1-8, 0-4

GAC BLUE

Webberville 7-2, 6-0

Bentley 6-6, 3-1

Byron 3-6, 2-2

Morrice 1-8, 1-4

Genesee 2-8, 0-5

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 8-3, 6-0

Lake Fenton 6-4, 4-2

Flint Hamady 7-4, 4-3

Goodrich 6-5, 4-3

Corunna 5-6, 2-5

Mt. Morris 3-9, 0-7

MSAC

Carson City-Crystal 6-3, 6-0

Breckenridge 8-1, 5-1

Vestaburg 4-4, 4-2

Sacred Heart 3-5, 3-3

Montabella 1-8, 1-4

Merrill 3-8, 1-5

Coleman 0-9, 0-6

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 9-1, 6-0

Alma 7-4, 6-1

Swan Valley 8-4, 5-2

Carrollton 6-5, 4-3

Chesaning 5-6, 3-4

Shepherd 4-6, 2-4

Standish 3-8, 1-6

Bullock Creek 2-9, 0-7

TVC WEST

Valley Lutheran 6-4, 6-1

Hemlock 6-6, 6-1

Ithaca 9-2, 5-1

St. Charles 5-6, 4-3

Ovid-Elsie 4-7, 3-4

St. Louis 2-8, 1-5

Saginaw MLS 2-9, 1-5

Pinconning 0-12, 0-6

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-6

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 11-1, 8-0

Okemos 9-3, 7-1

Grand Ledge 10-4, 6-2

Jackson 8-4, 4-4

Holt 4-8, 4-4

Eastern 2-9, 2-6

Everett 1-11, 1-7

Sexton 0-14, 0-8

CAAC RED

DeWitt 12-1, 5-1

Waverly 8-4, 4-1

Haslett 8-6, 4-2

Mason 7-5, 2-4

St. Johns 6-7, 2-4

Owosso 2-10, 0-5

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 12-1, 6-0

Ionia 7-6, 3-3

Lansing Catholic 6-6, 3-4

Fowlerville 8-5, 2-4

Eaton Rapids 6-6, 2-4

Portland 4-9, 2-4

CMAC

Laingsburg 11-1, 8-1

Bath 8-2, 7-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 10-2, 7-2

Portland St. Patrick 10-3, 6-3

Saranac 9-3, 6-3

Fulton 3-8, 3-6

Potterville 3-8, 3-6

Fowler 2-10, 1-9

Dansville 1-10, 0-9

Bath girls rally past Pewamo-Westphalia in key CMAC contest

GLAC

Olivet 11-2, 7-1

Stockbridge 10-3, 7-1

Lakewood 7-5, 4-2

Perry 5-6, 4-3

Leslie 5-7, 2-6

Lansing Christian 5-8, 2-6

Maple Valley 0-12, 0-8

GAC BLUE

Byron 9-1, 4-0

Morrice 7-3, 4-1

Webberville 5-6, 3-3

Genesee 4-4, 1-4

Bentley 0-8, 0-4

GAC RED

Goodrich 9-4, 6-1

Flint Hamady 9-2, 5-1

Corunna 7-5, 4-3

Flint Beecher 6-4, 3-3

Mt. Morris 4-8, 1-6

Lake Fenton 5-6, 0-5

MSAC

Sacred Heart 11-0, 7-0

Carson City-Crystal 11-2, 6-2

Merrill 10-3, 6-2

Breckenridge 5-7, 4-4

Coleman 5-7, 3-5

Ashley 4-7, 3-5

Montabella 3-8, 2-6

Vestaburg 0-11, 0-7

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 12-0, 7-0

Swan Valley 10-3, 6-2

Alma 9-3, 6-2

Bullock Creek 7-5, 4-3

Shepherd 4-6, 2-3

Carrollton 3-9, 2-5

Chesaning 3-10, 1-7

Standish 0-9, 0-6

TVC WEST

Ithaca 9-3, 7-0

Hemlock 11-2, 7-1

St. Louis 7-5, 5-2

Valley Lutheran 9-4, 5-3

Saginaw MLS 5-6, 2-3

Pinconning 4-8, 2-5

Ovid-Elsie 7-6, 2-6

St. Charles 1-13, 0-8

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-10