Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the boys and girls high school basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s contests.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 13-0, 9-0

Holt 9-3, 7-1

Okemos 10-3, 6-3

Everett 7-6, 5-4

Grand Ledge 6-7, 4-5

Jackson 5-8, 2-7

Eastern 3-10, 1-7

Sexton 4-9, 1-8

CAAC RED

St. Johns 11-3, 7-0

Haslett 8-6, 5-2

Waverly 9-4, 4-2

DeWitt 6-6, 3-4

Mason 6-8, 1-6

Owosso 2-9, 0-6

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 11-2, 6-1

Lansing Catholic 7-5, 5-2

Portland 7-6, 5-2

Fowlerville 6-7, 4-3

Eaton Rapids 4-10, 1-6

Ionia 1-12, 0-7

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 12-0, 10-0

Laingsburg 8-4, 7-3

Dansville 9-5, 7-3

Fowler 8-4, 6-4

Fulton 7-5, 5-4

Bath 5-7, 4-5

St. Patrick 5-7, 3-7

Saranac 5-8, 2-8

Potterville 2-11, 0-11

GLAC

Lansing Christian 11-2, 7-1

Olivet 9-4, 5-2

Perry 7-6, 4-3

Leslie 6-7, 4-3

Stockbridge 6-9, 4-4

Lakewood 2-12, 1-7

Maple Valley 1-11, 0-5

GAC BLUE

Webberville 8-3, 6-0

Bentley 9-7, 6-1

Byron 4-8, 3-3

Morrice 1-9, 1-5

Genesee 2-10, 0-7

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 10-3, 8-0

Goodrich 7-6, 5-3

Lake Fenton 7-5, 4-3

Flint Hamady 7-5, 4-4

Corunna 5-7, 2-6

Mt. Morris 4-9, 0-7

MSAC

Breckenridge 10-1, 7-1

Carson City-Crystal 7-4, 7-1

Sacred Heart 5-6, 5-3

Vestaburg 4-6, 4-4

Ashley 4-7, 4-4

Montabella 3-9, 3-5

Merrill 4-9, 2-6

Coleman 0-11, 0-8

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 10-2, 7-1

Swan Valley 10-4, 7-2

Alma 8-5, 7-2

Carrollton 8-5, 5-4

Chesaning 6-7, 4-5

Shepherd 4-8, 2-6

Standish 4-9, 2-7

Bullock Creek 3-10, 1-8

TVC WEST

Ithaca 11-2, 7-1

Valley Lutheran 7-5, 7-2

Hemlock 7-7, 7-2

St. Charles 7-6, 6-3

Ovid-Elsie 6-7, 5-4

St. Louis 2-10, 1-7

Saginaw MLS 2-11, 1-7

Pinconning 0-14, 0-8

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-8

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 13-2, 10-0

Grand Ledge 11-4, 7-2

Okemos 9-5, 7-2

Jackson 8-5, 4-4

Holt 4-9, 4-4

Eastern 2-10, 2-6

Everett 1-13, 1-8

Sexton 0-14, 0-8

CAAC RED

DeWitt 14-1, 6-1

Waverly 10-4, 5-1

Haslett 9-6, 5-2

Mason 8-6, 2-5

St. Johns 7-8, 2-5

Owosso 2-11, 0-6

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 14-1, 7-0

Fowlerville 10-5, 3-4

Eaton Rapids 7-7, 3-4

Ionia 7-7, 3-4

Lansing Catholic 7-8, 3-4

Portland 5-10, 2-5

CMAC

Laingsburg 13-1, 10-1

Bath 11-2, 9-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 12-2, 9-2

Saranac 10-4, 7-4

Portland St. Patrick 10-4, 6-4

Fulton 4-9, 3-7

Potterville 3-10, 3-8

Fowler 3-11, 2-10

Dansville 1-12, 0-11

GLAC

Olivet 13-2, 8-1

Stockbridge 10-5, 7-2

Lakewood 8-6, 5-2

Perry 6-7, 4-3

Lansing Christian 6-9, 3-6

Leslie 5-9, 2-7

Maple Valley 1-13, 0-9

GAC BLUE

Byron 12-2, 6-0

Morrice 9-4, 5-1

Webberville 5-8, 3-3

Genesee 5-5, 1-5

Bentley 0-10, 0-6

GAC RED

Goodrich 10-5, 7-1

Flint Hamady 10-4, 6-2

Flint Beecher 8-5, 4-4

Corunna 8-6, 4-4

Mt. Morris 5-9, 2-6

Lake Fenton 6-9, 1-7

MSAC

M.P. Sacred Heart 12-1, 8-1

Carson City-Crystal 13-2, 8-2

Merrill 12-4, 7-3

Breckenridge 7-7, 6-4

Montabella 5-8, 4-6

Coleman 5-9, 3-7

Ashley 4-9, 3-7

Vestaburg 0-13, 0-9

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 14-0, 9-0

Swan Valley 11-4, 10-3

Alma 10-4, 7-3

Bullock Creek 9-5, 6-3

Shepherd 5-8, 3-5

Chesaning 5-10, 3-7

Carrollton 3-11, 2-7

Standish 0-12, 0-9

TVC WEST

Ithaca 11-3, 9-0

Hemlock 11-4, 7-3

Valley Lutheran 11-4, 7-3

St. Louis 8-6, 6-3

Saginaw MLS 6-6, 3-5

Pinconning 4-10, 2-6

Ovid-Elsie 7-8, 2-8

St. Charles 1-13, 0-8

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-13