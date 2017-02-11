Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here are the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area following Friday’s contests.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 14-0, 10-0
Holt 11-3, 9-1
Okemos 10-4, 6-4
Everett 9-6, 6-4
Grand Ledge 6-8, 4-6
Jackson 6-9, 3-7
Sexton 5-10, 1-9,
Eastern 3-12, 1-9
CAAC RED
St. Johns 13-3, 8-0
Waverly 10-5, 5-2
Haslett 8-7, 5-3
DeWitt 8-7, 3-5
Owosso 4-10, 1-6
Mason 7-9, 1-7
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 12-3, 7-1
Lansing Catholic 8-6, 6-2
Portland 7-8, 5-3
Fowlerville 6-8, 4-4
Eaton Rapids 4-11, 1-7
Ionia 3-12, 1-7
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 13-1, 11-0
Dansville 10-5, 8-3
Laingsburg 9-4, 7-3
Fowler 9-4, 7-4
Fulton 7-6, 5-5
Bath 5-9, 4-6
Portland St. Patrick 6-7, 4-7
Saranac 5-9, 2-9
Potterville 2-12, 0-11
GLAC
Lansing Christian 12-3, 8-1
Olivet 10-5, 5-3
Leslie 7-7, 4-3
Stockbridge 8-9, 5-4
Perry 8-7, 4-4
Lakewood 3-13, 2-7
Maple Valley 1-13, 0-6
GAC BLUE
Webberville 11-4, 7-0
Bentley 9-7, 6-1
Byron 4-10, 3-4
Morrice 2-10, 2-5
Genesee 2-13, 0-8
GAC RED
Flint Beecher 12-4, 9-0
Flint Hamady 9-5, 5-4
Lake Fenton 9-6, 5-4
Goodrich 8-7, 5-4
Corunna 7-8, 2-7
Mt. Morris 6-10, 1-8
MSAC
Breckenridge 12-1, 9-1
Carson City-Crystal 9-5, 8-2
Sacred Heart 7-7, 6-3
Vestaburg 6-7, 6-4
Ashley 6-8, 5-4
Merrill 4-11, 2-8
Montabella 2-12, 2-8
Coleman 1-13, 1-9
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 13-2, 10-1
Alma 10-5, 9-2
Swan Valley 10-5, 7-3
Carrollton 9-7, 6-5
Chesaning 8-7, 6-5
Shepherd 4-10, 2-8
Standish 4-11, 2-9
Bullock Creek 3-12, 1-10
TVC WEST
Ithaca 13-2, 9-1
Valley Lutheran 9-6, 9-2
Hemlock 9-7, 9-2
Ovid-Elsie 7-8, 6-5
St. Charles 7-8, 6-5
St. Louis 3-11, 2-8
Saginaw MLS 2-13, 1-9
Pinconning 0-16, 0-10
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-10
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 14-2, 10-0
Grand Ledge 12-4, 8-2
Okemos 10-5, 8-2
Jackson 8-7, 4-5
Holt 4-11, 4-5
Eastern 2-11, 2-7
Everett 2-14, 2-8
Sexton 0-15, 0-9
CAAC RED
DeWitt 16-1, 7-1
Haslett 11-6, 6-2
Waverly 11-5, 5-2
Mason 10-6, 3-5
St. Johns 8-9, 2-6
Owosso 3-13, 0-7
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 15-1, 8-0
Fowlerville 12-5, 4-4
Lansing Catholic 8-8, 4-4
Eaton Rapids 8-8, 3-5
Ionia 8-8, 3-5
Portland 5-12, 2-6
CMAC
Bath 13-2, 11-1
Laingsburg 14-1, 10-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 14-2, 11-2
Saranac 11-6, 8-5
Portland St. Patrick 10-6, 6-6
Fulton 5-10, 4-8
Fowler 4-12, 3-10
Potterville 3-11, 2-9
Dansville 1-15, 0-13
GLAC
Olivet 15-2, 9-1
Lakewood 9-7, 6-2
Stockbridge 10-7, 7-3
Perry 7-9, 5-3
Lansing Christian 6-11, 3-7
Leslie 6-10, 2-7
Maple Valley 1-15, 0-9
GAC BLUE
Byron 14-2, 7-0
Morrice 12-4, 6-1
Webberville 5-10, 3-4
Genesee 5-6, 1-6
Bentley 0-10, 0-6
GAC RED
Goodrich 12-5, 8-1
Flint Hamady 11-5, 7-2
Flint Beecher 9-5, 5-4
Corunna 10-7, 4-5
Mt. Morris 5-11, 2-7
Lake Fenton 6-11, 1-8
MSAC
Sacred Heart 15-1, 10-1
Carson City-Crystal 14-2, 9-2
Merrill 12-5, 7-4
Breckenridge 7-8, 6-5
Montabella 6-9, 5-6
Ashley 6-10, 4-7
Coleman 6-10, 3-8
Vestaburg 0-16, 0-11
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 16-0, 11-0
Swan Valley 13-4, 9-3
Alma 12-4, 9-3
Bullock Creek 10-6, 7-4
Shepherd 6-9, 4-6
Chesaning 5-12, 3-9
Carrollton 3-13, 2-9
Standish 0-15, 0-11
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-14