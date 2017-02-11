Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here are the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area following Friday’s contests.

BOYS



CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 14-0, 10-0

Holt 11-3, 9-1

Okemos 10-4, 6-4

Everett 9-6, 6-4

Grand Ledge 6-8, 4-6

Jackson 6-9, 3-7

Sexton 5-10, 1-9,

Eastern 3-12, 1-9

CAAC RED

St. Johns 13-3, 8-0

Waverly 10-5, 5-2

Haslett 8-7, 5-3

DeWitt 8-7, 3-5

Owosso 4-10, 1-6

Mason 7-9, 1-7

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 12-3, 7-1

Lansing Catholic 8-6, 6-2

Portland 7-8, 5-3

Fowlerville 6-8, 4-4

Eaton Rapids 4-11, 1-7

Ionia 3-12, 1-7

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 13-1, 11-0

Dansville 10-5, 8-3

Laingsburg 9-4, 7-3

Fowler 9-4, 7-4

Fulton 7-6, 5-5

Bath 5-9, 4-6

Portland St. Patrick 6-7, 4-7

Saranac 5-9, 2-9

Potterville 2-12, 0-11

GLAC

Lansing Christian 12-3, 8-1

Olivet 10-5, 5-3

Leslie 7-7, 4-3

Stockbridge 8-9, 5-4

Perry 8-7, 4-4

Lakewood 3-13, 2-7

Maple Valley 1-13, 0-6

GAC BLUE

Webberville 11-4, 7-0

Bentley 9-7, 6-1

Byron 4-10, 3-4

Morrice 2-10, 2-5

Genesee 2-13, 0-8

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 12-4, 9-0

Flint Hamady 9-5, 5-4

Lake Fenton 9-6, 5-4

Goodrich 8-7, 5-4

Corunna 7-8, 2-7

Mt. Morris 6-10, 1-8

MSAC

Breckenridge 12-1, 9-1

Carson City-Crystal 9-5, 8-2

Sacred Heart 7-7, 6-3

Vestaburg 6-7, 6-4

Ashley 6-8, 5-4

Merrill 4-11, 2-8

Montabella 2-12, 2-8

Coleman 1-13, 1-9

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 13-2, 10-1

Alma 10-5, 9-2

Swan Valley 10-5, 7-3

Carrollton 9-7, 6-5

Chesaning 8-7, 6-5

Shepherd 4-10, 2-8

Standish 4-11, 2-9

Bullock Creek 3-12, 1-10

TVC WEST

Ithaca 13-2, 9-1

Valley Lutheran 9-6, 9-2

Hemlock 9-7, 9-2

Ovid-Elsie 7-8, 6-5

St. Charles 7-8, 6-5

St. Louis 3-11, 2-8

Saginaw MLS 2-13, 1-9

Pinconning 0-16, 0-10

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-10

GIRLS



CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 14-2, 10-0

Grand Ledge 12-4, 8-2

Okemos 10-5, 8-2

Jackson 8-7, 4-5

Holt 4-11, 4-5

Eastern 2-11, 2-7

Everett 2-14, 2-8

Sexton 0-15, 0-9

CAAC RED

DeWitt 16-1, 7-1

Haslett 11-6, 6-2

Waverly 11-5, 5-2

Mason 10-6, 3-5

St. Johns 8-9, 2-6

Owosso 3-13, 0-7

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 15-1, 8-0

Fowlerville 12-5, 4-4

Lansing Catholic 8-8, 4-4

Eaton Rapids 8-8, 3-5

Ionia 8-8, 3-5

Portland 5-12, 2-6

CMAC

Bath 13-2, 11-1

Laingsburg 14-1, 10-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 14-2, 11-2

Saranac 11-6, 8-5

Portland St. Patrick 10-6, 6-6

Fulton 5-10, 4-8

Fowler 4-12, 3-10

Potterville 3-11, 2-9

Dansville 1-15, 0-13

GLAC

Olivet 15-2, 9-1

Lakewood 9-7, 6-2

Stockbridge 10-7, 7-3

Perry 7-9, 5-3

Lansing Christian 6-11, 3-7

Leslie 6-10, 2-7

Maple Valley 1-15, 0-9

GAC BLUE

Byron 14-2, 7-0

Morrice 12-4, 6-1

Webberville 5-10, 3-4

Genesee 5-6, 1-6

Bentley 0-10, 0-6

GAC RED

Goodrich 12-5, 8-1

Flint Hamady 11-5, 7-2

Flint Beecher 9-5, 5-4

Corunna 10-7, 4-5

Mt. Morris 5-11, 2-7

Lake Fenton 6-11, 1-8

MSAC

Sacred Heart 15-1, 10-1

Carson City-Crystal 14-2, 9-2

Merrill 12-5, 7-4

Breckenridge 7-8, 6-5

Montabella 6-9, 5-6

Ashley 6-10, 4-7

Coleman 6-10, 3-8

Vestaburg 0-16, 0-11

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 16-0, 11-0

Swan Valley 13-4, 9-3

Alma 12-4, 9-3

Bullock Creek 10-6, 7-4

Shepherd 6-9, 4-6

Chesaning 5-12, 3-9

Carrollton 3-13, 2-9

Standish 0-15, 0-11

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-14