Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.

BOYS



CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 16-0, 12-0

Holt 12-4, 10-2

Okemos 10-6, 6-6

Everett 9-8, 6-6

Jackson 9-9, 5-7

Sexton 6-10, 4-8

Sexton 7-10, 3-9

Eastern 4-13, 2-10

CAAC RED

*St. Johns 14-4, 9-0

Waverly 12-5, 7-2

Haslett 10-7, 6-3

DeWitt 8-8, 3-6

Mason 7-10, 1-8

Owosso 4-12, 1-8

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 14-3, 8-1

Lansing Catholic 9-7, 7-2

Portland 8-9, 6-3

Fowlerville 6-10, 4-5

Eaton Rapids 5-12, 1-8

Ionia 4-13, 1-8

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 15-1, 12-0

Dansville 12-5, 10-3

Laingsburg 10-5, 8-4

Fowler 10-5, 8-5

Fulton 9-6, 7-5

Bath 6-10, 5-7

Portland St. Patrick 6-9, 4-9

Saranac 5-10, 2-10

Potterville 2-14, 0-13

GLAC

*Lansing Christian 13-4, 9-2

Olivet 11-5, 6-3

Leslie 9-7, 6-3

Stockbridge 9-9, 6-4

Perry 9-8, 5-5

Lakewood 3-15, 2-9

Maple Valley 1-15, 0-8

GAC BLUE

*Webberville 12-5, 8-0

Burton Bentley 9-8, 6-2

Byron 5-10, 4-4

Morrice 2-13, 2-6

Genesee 2-14, 0-8

GAC RED

*Flint Beecher 13-4, 10-0

Lake Fenton 11-6, 6-4

Flint Hamady 10-6, 6-4

Goodrich 8-8, 5-5

Corunna 8-9, 2-8

Mt. Morris 7-11, 1-9

MSAC

Breckenridge 13-2, 10-2

Carson City-Crystal 11-5, 10-2

Sacred Heart 8-7, 7-3

Vestaburg 7-8, 7-5

Ashley 6-9, 5-5

Montabella 3-13, 3-8

Merrill 4-14, 2-10

Coleman 1-14, 1-10

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 15-2, 12-1

Alma 12-5, 11-2

Swan Valley 13-5, 10-3

Carrollton 9-9, 6-7

Chesaning 8-9, 6-7

Standish 5-11, 3-9

Shepherd 4-12, 2-10

Bullock Creek 3-14, 1-2

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 15-2, 11-1

Hemlock 10-8, 10-3

Valley Lutheran 9-8, 9-4

Ovid-Elsie 9-8, 8-5

St. Charlies 7-10, 6-7

St. Louis 4-12, 3-9

Saginaw MLS 4-13, 3-9

Pinconning 0-18, 0-12

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-12

GIRLS



CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 16-2, 12-0

Okemos 12-6, 10-2

Grand Ledge 13-5, 9-3

Jackson 9-8, 5-6

Holt 5-12, 5-6

Everett 3-15, 3-9

Eastern 2-12, 2-8

Sexton 0-18, 0-12

CAAC RED

*DeWitt 17-1, 8-1

Waverly 13-5, 7-2

Haslett 11-7, 6-3

Mason 11-7, 3-6

St. Johns 9-10, 3-6

Owosso 3-15, 0-9

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 17-1, 9-0

Lansing Catholic 9-9, 5-4

Fowlerville 13-6, 4-5

Eaton Rapids 10-8, 4-5

Ionia 9-9, 3-6

Portland 5-13, 2-7

CMAC

Bath 15-3, 13-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 15-2, 12-2

Laingsburg 14-3, 10-3

Saranac 11-6, 8-5

Portland St. Patrick 11-6, 7-6

Fulton 5-11, 4-9

Fowler 5-13, 4-11

Potterville 4-12, 3-10

Dansville 1-16, 0-14

GLAC

*Olivet 16-2, 10-1

Lakewood 11-7, 8-2

Stockbridge 10-8, 7-4

Perry 8-10, 6-4

Lansing Christian 7-12, 4-8

Leslie 7-11, 3-8

Maple Valley 1-17, 0-11

GAC BLUE

Byron 14-4, 7-1

Morrice 14-4, 7-1

Webberville 7-10, 4-4

Genesee 5-7, 1-6

Bentley 1-11, 0-7

GAC RED

Goodrich 13-5, 9-1

Flint Hamady 13-5, 8-2

Flint Beecher 12-6, 5-5

Corunna 11-8, 5-5

Mt. Morris 6-12, 2-8

Lake Fenton 6-12, 1-9

MSAC

*Sacred Heart 17-1, 12-1

Carson City-Crystal 16-2, 11-2

Merrill 14-5, 9-4

Breckenridge 7-10, 6-7

Montabella 6-11, 5-8

Coleman 7-10, 4-8

Ashley 6-11, 4-8

Vestaburg 0-18, 0-13

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 19-0, 14-0

Swan Valley 15-4, 11-3

Alma 14-4, 11-3

Bullock Creek 10-8, 7-6

Shepherd 6-11, 4-8

Chesaning 5-14, 3-11

Carrollton 3-14, 2-0

Standish 0-15, 0-11

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 14-4, 12-1

Hemlock 15-4, 11-3

Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3

St. Louis 9-9, 7-6

Ovid-Elsie 9-10, 4-10

Saginaw MLS 6-9, 3-8

Pinconning 5-12, 3-8

St. Charles 1-17, 0-12

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-15

*Denotes clinched at least share or outright league titlet.