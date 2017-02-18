Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the high school basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
*East Lansing 16-0, 12-0
Holt 12-4, 10-2
Okemos 10-6, 6-6
Everett 9-8, 6-6
Jackson 9-9, 5-7
Sexton 6-10, 4-8
Sexton 7-10, 3-9
Eastern 4-13, 2-10
CAAC RED
*St. Johns 14-4, 9-0
Waverly 12-5, 7-2
Haslett 10-7, 6-3
DeWitt 8-8, 3-6
Mason 7-10, 1-8
Owosso 4-12, 1-8
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 14-3, 8-1
Lansing Catholic 9-7, 7-2
Portland 8-9, 6-3
Fowlerville 6-10, 4-5
Eaton Rapids 5-12, 1-8
Ionia 4-13, 1-8
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 15-1, 12-0
Dansville 12-5, 10-3
Laingsburg 10-5, 8-4
Fowler 10-5, 8-5
Fulton 9-6, 7-5
Bath 6-10, 5-7
Portland St. Patrick 6-9, 4-9
Saranac 5-10, 2-10
Potterville 2-14, 0-13
GLAC
*Lansing Christian 13-4, 9-2
Olivet 11-5, 6-3
Leslie 9-7, 6-3
Stockbridge 9-9, 6-4
Perry 9-8, 5-5
Lakewood 3-15, 2-9
Maple Valley 1-15, 0-8
GAC BLUE
*Webberville 12-5, 8-0
Burton Bentley 9-8, 6-2
Byron 5-10, 4-4
Morrice 2-13, 2-6
Genesee 2-14, 0-8
GAC RED
*Flint Beecher 13-4, 10-0
Lake Fenton 11-6, 6-4
Flint Hamady 10-6, 6-4
Goodrich 8-8, 5-5
Corunna 8-9, 2-8
Mt. Morris 7-11, 1-9
MSAC
Breckenridge 13-2, 10-2
Carson City-Crystal 11-5, 10-2
Sacred Heart 8-7, 7-3
Vestaburg 7-8, 7-5
Ashley 6-9, 5-5
Montabella 3-13, 3-8
Merrill 4-14, 2-10
Coleman 1-14, 1-10
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 15-2, 12-1
Alma 12-5, 11-2
Swan Valley 13-5, 10-3
Carrollton 9-9, 6-7
Chesaning 8-9, 6-7
Standish 5-11, 3-9
Shepherd 4-12, 2-10
Bullock Creek 3-14, 1-2
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 15-2, 11-1
Hemlock 10-8, 10-3
Valley Lutheran 9-8, 9-4
Ovid-Elsie 9-8, 8-5
St. Charlies 7-10, 6-7
St. Louis 4-12, 3-9
Saginaw MLS 4-13, 3-9
Pinconning 0-18, 0-12
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-12
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 16-2, 12-0
Okemos 12-6, 10-2
Grand Ledge 13-5, 9-3
Jackson 9-8, 5-6
Holt 5-12, 5-6
Everett 3-15, 3-9
Eastern 2-12, 2-8
Sexton 0-18, 0-12
CAAC RED
*DeWitt 17-1, 8-1
Waverly 13-5, 7-2
Haslett 11-7, 6-3
Mason 11-7, 3-6
St. Johns 9-10, 3-6
Owosso 3-15, 0-9
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 17-1, 9-0
Lansing Catholic 9-9, 5-4
Fowlerville 13-6, 4-5
Eaton Rapids 10-8, 4-5
Ionia 9-9, 3-6
Portland 5-13, 2-7
CMAC
Bath 15-3, 13-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 15-2, 12-2
Laingsburg 14-3, 10-3
Saranac 11-6, 8-5
Portland St. Patrick 11-6, 7-6
Fulton 5-11, 4-9
Fowler 5-13, 4-11
Potterville 4-12, 3-10
Dansville 1-16, 0-14
GLAC
*Olivet 16-2, 10-1
Lakewood 11-7, 8-2
Stockbridge 10-8, 7-4
Perry 8-10, 6-4
Lansing Christian 7-12, 4-8
Leslie 7-11, 3-8
Maple Valley 1-17, 0-11
GAC BLUE
Byron 14-4, 7-1
Morrice 14-4, 7-1
Webberville 7-10, 4-4
Genesee 5-7, 1-6
Bentley 1-11, 0-7
GAC RED
Goodrich 13-5, 9-1
Flint Hamady 13-5, 8-2
Flint Beecher 12-6, 5-5
Corunna 11-8, 5-5
Mt. Morris 6-12, 2-8
Lake Fenton 6-12, 1-9
MSAC
*Sacred Heart 17-1, 12-1
Carson City-Crystal 16-2, 11-2
Merrill 14-5, 9-4
Breckenridge 7-10, 6-7
Montabella 6-11, 5-8
Coleman 7-10, 4-8
Ashley 6-11, 4-8
Vestaburg 0-18, 0-13
TVC CENTRAL
*Freeland 19-0, 14-0
Swan Valley 15-4, 11-3
Alma 14-4, 11-3
Bullock Creek 10-8, 7-6
Shepherd 6-11, 4-8
Chesaning 5-14, 3-11
Carrollton 3-14, 2-0
Standish 0-15, 0-11
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 14-4, 12-1
Hemlock 15-4, 11-3
Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3
St. Louis 9-9, 7-6
Ovid-Elsie 9-10, 4-10
Saginaw MLS 6-9, 3-8
Pinconning 5-12, 3-8
St. Charles 1-17, 0-12
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-15
*Denotes clinched at least share or outright league titlet.