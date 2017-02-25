Menu
Basketball

Lansing area high school basketball standings

Lansing Catholic's Chuck Plaehn, right, and Williamston's Sean Cobb vie for a rebound during a game last month. Williamston and Lansing Catholic finished as the top two teams in the CAAC White.

Here are the basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s contests.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 18-0, 14-0

Holt 14-4, 12-2

Everett 11-8, 8-6

Okemos 10-8, 6-8

Sexton 9-10, 5-9

Jackson 8-11, 5-9

Grand Ledge 6-12, 4-10

Eastern 4-15, 2-12

CAAC RED

*St. Johns 15-4, 10-0

Waverly 13- 8-2

Haslett 11-8, 6-4

DeWitt 10-8, 4-6

Mason 8-11, 1-9

Owosso 5-13, 1-9

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 16-3, 9-1

Lansing Catholic 10-8, 8-2

Portland 8-10, 6-4

Fowlerville 7-11, 4-6

Eaton Rapids 6-13, 2-8

Ionia 4-14, 1-9

CMAC

*Pewamo-Westphalia 17-1, 14-0

Dansville 13-5, 11-3

Laingsburg 12-6, 10-4

Fowler 12-6, 8-6

Fulton 10-7, 8-6

Bath 7-11, 6-8

Portland St. Patrick 6-11, 4-11

Saranac 5-12, 2-12

Potterville 3-15, 1-14

GLAC

*Olivet 14-5, 9-3

*Lansing Christian 13-6, 9-3

Leslie 10-8, 7-4

Perry 11-8, 7-5

Stockbridge 10-10, 7-5

Lakewood 3-16, 2-10

Maple Valley 1-18, 0-11

GAC BLUE

*Webberville 14-5, 8-0

Bentley 9-10, 6-2

Byron 6-12, 4-4

Morrice 3-14, 2-6

Genesee 2-15, 0-8

GAC RED

*Flint Beecher 15-4, 10-0

Flint Hamady 13-6, 6-4

Lake Fenton 12-6, 6-4

Goodrich 10-8, 5-5

Corunna 10-9, 2-8

Mt. Morris 7-12, 1-9

MSAC

Breckenridge 14-3, 11-2

Carson City-Crystal 13-5, 11-2

M.P. Sacred Heart 10-8, 9-4

Vestaburg 8-9, 8-5

Ashley 8-10, 7-6

Montabella 3-16, 3-10

Merrill 4-15, 2-11

Coleman 1-17, 1-12

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 16-2, 13-1

Alma 13-6, 12-2

Swan Valley 13-6, 10-4

Carrollton 9-9, 6-7

Chesaning 9-10, 6-8

Standish 6-12, 4-10

Shepherd 5-13, 3-10

Bullock Creek 3-16, 1-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 18-2, 13-1

Hemlock 10-9, 10-4

Valley Lutheran 9-9, 9-4

Ovid-Elsie 10-9, 9-5

St. Charles 9-10, 6-7

Saginaw MLS 5-13, 4-9

St. Louis 5-13, 3-10

Pinconning 0-20, 0-14

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-14

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 18-2, 14-0

Grand Ledge 15-5, 11-3

Okemos 13-7, 11-3

Jackson 10-8, 8-6

Holt 6-14, 6-8

Everett 3-17, 3-11

Eastern 3-15. 2-11

Sexton 0-19, 0-13

CAAC RED

*DeWitt 19-1, 9-1

Waverly 14-6, 8-2

Haslett 12-8, 6-4

Mason 12-8, 4-6

St. Johns 9-11, 3-7

Owosso 3-17, 0-10

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 19-1, 10-0

Fowlerville 14-6, 5-5

Eaton Rapids 12-8, 5-5

Lansing Catholic 9-11, 5-5

Ionia 10-1, 3-7

Portland 5-15, 2-8

CMAC

*Bath 17-3, 15-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 14-2

Laingsburg 16-3, 12-3

Saranac 12-8, 9-7

Portland St. Patrick 12-7, 8-7

Fulton 6-13, 5-11

Fowler 5-15, 4-12

Potterville 4-14, 3-12

Dansville 1-18, 0-15

GLAC

*Olivet 18-2, 11-1

Lakewood 12-7, 9-2

Stockbridge  11-9, 8-4

Perry 8-11, 6-5

Lansing Christian 8-12, 4-8

Leslie 7-13, 3-9

Maple Valley 1-18, 0-12

MSAC

*M.P. Sacred Heart 19-1, 13-1

Carson City-Crystal 17-2, 12-2

Merrill 15-5, 10-4

Breckenridge 7-13, 6-8

Coleman 9-11, 5-9

Ashley 8-12, 5-9

Montabella 6-14, 5-9

Vestaburg 0-20, 0-14

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 20-0, 14-0

Alma 15-5, 11-3

Swan Valley 15-5, 11-3

Bullock Creek 11-9, 8-6

Shepherd 7-13, 5-9

Carrollton 5-14, 3-10

Chesaning 5-14, 3-11

Standish 0-18, 0-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 15-4, 12-1

Hemlock 16-4, 11-3

Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3

St. Louis 10-10, 7-7

Saginaw MLS 8-9, 4-8

Ovid-Elsie 10-10, 4-10

Pinconning 5-12, 3-8

St. Charles 1-17, 0-12

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-16

* Denotes league champion

