Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here are the basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s contests.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
*East Lansing 18-0, 14-0
Holt 14-4, 12-2
Everett 11-8, 8-6
Okemos 10-8, 6-8
Sexton 9-10, 5-9
Jackson 8-11, 5-9
Grand Ledge 6-12, 4-10
Eastern 4-15, 2-12
CAAC RED
*St. Johns 15-4, 10-0
Waverly 13- 8-2
Haslett 11-8, 6-4
DeWitt 10-8, 4-6
Mason 8-11, 1-9
Owosso 5-13, 1-9
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 16-3, 9-1
Lansing Catholic 10-8, 8-2
Portland 8-10, 6-4
Fowlerville 7-11, 4-6
Eaton Rapids 6-13, 2-8
Ionia 4-14, 1-9
CMAC
*Pewamo-Westphalia 17-1, 14-0
Dansville 13-5, 11-3
Laingsburg 12-6, 10-4
Fowler 12-6, 8-6
Fulton 10-7, 8-6
Bath 7-11, 6-8
Portland St. Patrick 6-11, 4-11
Saranac 5-12, 2-12
Potterville 3-15, 1-14
GLAC
*Olivet 14-5, 9-3
*Lansing Christian 13-6, 9-3
Leslie 10-8, 7-4
Perry 11-8, 7-5
Stockbridge 10-10, 7-5
Lakewood 3-16, 2-10
Maple Valley 1-18, 0-11
GAC BLUE
*Webberville 14-5, 8-0
Bentley 9-10, 6-2
Byron 6-12, 4-4
Morrice 3-14, 2-6
Genesee 2-15, 0-8
GAC RED
*Flint Beecher 15-4, 10-0
Flint Hamady 13-6, 6-4
Lake Fenton 12-6, 6-4
Goodrich 10-8, 5-5
Corunna 10-9, 2-8
Mt. Morris 7-12, 1-9
MSAC
Breckenridge 14-3, 11-2
Carson City-Crystal 13-5, 11-2
M.P. Sacred Heart 10-8, 9-4
Vestaburg 8-9, 8-5
Ashley 8-10, 7-6
Montabella 3-16, 3-10
Merrill 4-15, 2-11
Coleman 1-17, 1-12
TVC CENTRAL
*Freeland 16-2, 13-1
Alma 13-6, 12-2
Swan Valley 13-6, 10-4
Carrollton 9-9, 6-7
Chesaning 9-10, 6-8
Standish 6-12, 4-10
Shepherd 5-13, 3-10
Bullock Creek 3-16, 1-13
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 18-2, 13-1
Hemlock 10-9, 10-4
Valley Lutheran 9-9, 9-4
Ovid-Elsie 10-9, 9-5
St. Charles 9-10, 6-7
Saginaw MLS 5-13, 4-9
St. Louis 5-13, 3-10
Pinconning 0-20, 0-14
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-14
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
*East Lansing 18-2, 14-0
Grand Ledge 15-5, 11-3
Okemos 13-7, 11-3
Jackson 10-8, 8-6
Holt 6-14, 6-8
Everett 3-17, 3-11
Eastern 3-15. 2-11
Sexton 0-19, 0-13
CAAC RED
*DeWitt 19-1, 9-1
Waverly 14-6, 8-2
Haslett 12-8, 6-4
Mason 12-8, 4-6
St. Johns 9-11, 3-7
Owosso 3-17, 0-10
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 19-1, 10-0
Fowlerville 14-6, 5-5
Eaton Rapids 12-8, 5-5
Lansing Catholic 9-11, 5-5
Ionia 10-1, 3-7
Portland 5-15, 2-8
CMAC
*Bath 17-3, 15-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 14-2
Laingsburg 16-3, 12-3
Saranac 12-8, 9-7
Portland St. Patrick 12-7, 8-7
Fulton 6-13, 5-11
Fowler 5-15, 4-12
Potterville 4-14, 3-12
Dansville 1-18, 0-15
GLAC
*Olivet 18-2, 11-1
Lakewood 12-7, 9-2
Stockbridge 11-9, 8-4
Perry 8-11, 6-5
Lansing Christian 8-12, 4-8
Leslie 7-13, 3-9
Maple Valley 1-18, 0-12
MSAC
*M.P. Sacred Heart 19-1, 13-1
Carson City-Crystal 17-2, 12-2
Merrill 15-5, 10-4
Breckenridge 7-13, 6-8
Coleman 9-11, 5-9
Ashley 8-12, 5-9
Montabella 6-14, 5-9
Vestaburg 0-20, 0-14
TVC CENTRAL
*Freeland 20-0, 14-0
Alma 15-5, 11-3
Swan Valley 15-5, 11-3
Bullock Creek 11-9, 8-6
Shepherd 7-13, 5-9
Carrollton 5-14, 3-10
Chesaning 5-14, 3-11
Standish 0-18, 0-13
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 15-4, 12-1
Hemlock 16-4, 11-3
Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3
St. Louis 10-10, 7-7
Saginaw MLS 8-9, 4-8
Ovid-Elsie 10-10, 4-10
Pinconning 5-12, 3-8
St. Charles 1-17, 0-12
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-16
* Denotes league champion