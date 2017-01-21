Lansing area high school basketball standings: Jan. 21

Here is a look at the high school boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.

BOYS



CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 10-0, 7-0

Holt 7-3, 6-1

Okemos 7-3, 4-3

Everett 6-5, 4-3

Grand Ledge 5-5, 4-3

Jackson 4-6, 2-5

Eastern 2-8, 1-6

Sexton 2-8, 0-7

CAAC RED

St. Johns 8-2. 5-0

Waverly 6-3, 3-1

Haslett 5-4, 3-2

DeWitt 4-5, 2-3

Mason 4-6, 1-4

Owosso 1-7, 0-4

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 10-1, 5-0

Lansing Catholic 5-3, 3-2

Fowlerville 4-5, 3-2

Portland 3-5, 3-2

Eaton Rapids 3-7, 1-4

Ionia 1-8, 0-5

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 8-0, 5-0

Fowler 6-2, 4-2

Laingsburg 4-3, 4-2

Dansville 5-4, 4-2

Fulton 5-4, 3-3

Bath 4-5, 3-3

Portland St. Patrick 4-4, 2-4

Saranac 3-5, 1-4

Potterville 0-8, 0-7

GLAC

Lansing Christian 9-1, 6-0

Perry 6-3, 3-2

Leslie 5-4, 3-2

Olivet 5-4, 3-2

Stockbridge 3-8, 2-4

Lakewood 2-7, 1-4

Maple Valley 1-6, 0-4

GAC BLUE

Webberville 5-2, 4-0

Bentley 6-6, 3-1

Byron 3-5, 2-2

Morrice 1-6, 1-3

Genesee 2-6, 0-4

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 7-3, 5-0

Goodrich 5-4, 3-2

Lake Fenton 4-4, 3-2

Flint Hamady 4-3, 2-2

Corunna 4-5, 1-4

Mt. Morris 3-6, 0-4

MSAC

Carson City-Crystal 5-3, 5-0

Breckenridge 6-1, 4-1

Ashley 3-4, 3-2

Sacred Heart 3-4, 3-2

Vestaburg 3-4, 3-2

Merrill 2-6, 1-3

Montabella 0-7, 0-4

Coleman 0-7, 0-5

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 8-0, 6-0

Alma 7-2, 6-1

Swan Valley 6-4, 5-2

Carrollton 6-4, 4-3

Chesaning 4-5, 3-4

Shepherd 2-6, 2-4

Bullock Creek 1-7, 0-6

Standish 1-7,0-6

TVC WEST

Valley Lutheran 6-3, 6-1

Hemlock 5-5, 5-1

Ithaca 7-2, 4-1

Ovid-Elsie 4-5, 3-3

St. Charles 3-5, 3-3

Saginaw MLS 2-7, 1-4

St. Louis 2-7, 1-5

Pinconning 0-10, 0-5

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-4

GIRLS



CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 9-0, 7-0

Okemos 8-3, 6-1

Grand Ledge 8-4, 5-2

Jackson 8-3, 4-3

Holt 3-8, 3-4

Eastern 2-8, 2-5

Everett 1-10, 1-6

Sexton 0-13, 0-7

CAAC RED

DeWitt 10-1, 4-1

Waverly 6-4, 3-1

Haslett 6-5, 3-2

Mason 6-4, 2-3

St. Johns 6-5, 2-3

Owosso 2-8, 0-4

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 11-1, 5-0

Lansing Catholic 6-4, 3-2

Fowlerville 7-4, 2-3

Ionia 6-5, 2-3

Portland 4-7, 2-3

Eaton Rapids 4-6, 1-4

CMAC

Laingsburg 9-1, 6-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 9-1, 6-1

Bath 7-2, 6-1

Portland St. Patrick 9-2, 5-2

Saranac 7-3, 4-3

Fulton 2-7, 2-5

Potterville 2-7, 2-5

Fowler 2-8, 1-7

Dansville 1-8, 0-7

GLAC

Olivet 9-2, 6-1

Stockbridge 9-3, 6-1

Lakewood 7-3, 4-1

Perry 5-5, 4-2

Lansing Christian 4-7, 2-5

Leslie 4-7, 1-6

Maple Valley 0-10, 0-7

GAC BLUE

Byron 9-1, 4-0

Morrice 6-2, 3-1

Webberville 4-5, 2-2

Genesee 4-3, 1-3

Bentley 0-7, 0-4

GAC RED

Flint Hamady 9-1, 5-0

Goodrich 7-4, 4-1

Flint Beecher 6-3, 3-2

Corunna 5-5, 2-3

Mt. Morris 4-6, 1-4

Lake Fenton 4-6, 0-5

MSAC

Sacred Heart 10-0, 7-0

Carson City-Crystal 9-2, 5-2

Merrill 8-3, 4-2

Coleman 5-5, 3-4

Ashley 4-6, 3-4

Breckenridge 4-7, 3-4

Montabella 3-7, 2-5

Vestaburg 0-10, 0-6

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 10-0, 7-0

Alma 7-2, 6-2

Swan Valley 8-3, 6-2

Bullock Creek 6-4, 4-3

Shepherd 3-5, 2-3

Carrollton 2-8, 2-5

Chesaning 2-9, 1-7

Standish 0-7, 0-6

TVC WEST

Ithaca 8-1, 6-0

Hemlock 10-1, 6-1

St. Louis 7-4, 5-2

Valley Lutheran 8-4, 5-3

Saginaw MLS 4-5, 2-4

Pinconning 4-6, 2-4

Ovid-Elsie 5-6, 1-6

St. Charles 0-11, 0-7

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-9