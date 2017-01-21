Lansing area high school basketball standings: Jan. 21

Here is a look at the high school boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 10-0, 7-0
Holt 7-3, 6-1
Okemos 7-3, 4-3
Everett 6-5, 4-3
Grand Ledge 5-5, 4-3
Jackson 4-6, 2-5
Eastern 2-8, 1-6
Sexton 2-8, 0-7
CAAC RED
St. Johns 8-2. 5-0
Waverly 6-3, 3-1
Haslett 5-4, 3-2
DeWitt 4-5, 2-3
Mason 4-6, 1-4
Owosso 1-7, 0-4
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 10-1, 5-0
Lansing Catholic 5-3, 3-2
Fowlerville 4-5, 3-2
Portland 3-5, 3-2
Eaton Rapids 3-7, 1-4
Ionia 1-8, 0-5
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 8-0, 5-0
Fowler 6-2, 4-2
Laingsburg 4-3, 4-2
Dansville 5-4, 4-2
Fulton 5-4, 3-3
Bath 4-5, 3-3
Portland St. Patrick 4-4, 2-4
Saranac 3-5, 1-4
Potterville 0-8, 0-7
GLAC
Lansing Christian 9-1, 6-0
Perry 6-3, 3-2
Leslie 5-4, 3-2
Olivet 5-4, 3-2
Stockbridge 3-8, 2-4
Lakewood 2-7, 1-4
Maple Valley 1-6, 0-4
GAC BLUE
Webberville 5-2, 4-0
Bentley 6-6, 3-1
Byron 3-5, 2-2
Morrice 1-6, 1-3
Genesee 2-6, 0-4
GAC RED
Flint Beecher 7-3, 5-0
Goodrich 5-4, 3-2
Lake Fenton 4-4, 3-2
Flint Hamady 4-3, 2-2
Corunna 4-5, 1-4
Mt. Morris 3-6, 0-4
MSAC
Carson City-Crystal 5-3, 5-0
Breckenridge 6-1, 4-1
Ashley 3-4, 3-2
Sacred Heart 3-4, 3-2
Vestaburg 3-4, 3-2
Merrill 2-6, 1-3
Montabella 0-7, 0-4
Coleman 0-7, 0-5
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 8-0, 6-0
Alma 7-2, 6-1
Swan Valley 6-4, 5-2
Carrollton 6-4, 4-3
Chesaning 4-5, 3-4
Shepherd 2-6, 2-4
Bullock Creek 1-7, 0-6
Standish 1-7,0-6
TVC WEST
Valley Lutheran 6-3, 6-1
Hemlock 5-5, 5-1
Ithaca 7-2, 4-1
Ovid-Elsie 4-5, 3-3
St. Charles 3-5, 3-3
Saginaw MLS 2-7, 1-4
St. Louis 2-7, 1-5
Pinconning 0-10, 0-5
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-4
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 9-0, 7-0
Okemos 8-3, 6-1
Grand Ledge 8-4, 5-2
Jackson 8-3, 4-3
Holt 3-8, 3-4
Eastern 2-8, 2-5
Everett 1-10, 1-6
Sexton 0-13, 0-7
CAAC RED
DeWitt 10-1, 4-1
Waverly 6-4, 3-1
Haslett 6-5, 3-2
Mason 6-4, 2-3
St. Johns 6-5, 2-3
Owosso 2-8, 0-4
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 11-1, 5-0
Lansing Catholic 6-4, 3-2
Fowlerville 7-4, 2-3
Ionia 6-5, 2-3
Portland 4-7, 2-3
Eaton Rapids 4-6, 1-4
CMAC
Laingsburg 9-1, 6-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 9-1, 6-1
Bath 7-2, 6-1
Portland St. Patrick 9-2, 5-2
Saranac 7-3, 4-3
Fulton 2-7, 2-5
Potterville 2-7, 2-5
Fowler 2-8, 1-7
Dansville 1-8, 0-7
GLAC
Olivet 9-2, 6-1
Stockbridge 9-3, 6-1
Lakewood 7-3, 4-1
Perry 5-5, 4-2
Lansing Christian 4-7, 2-5
Leslie 4-7, 1-6
Maple Valley 0-10, 0-7
GAC BLUE
Byron 9-1, 4-0
Morrice 6-2, 3-1
Webberville 4-5, 2-2
Genesee 4-3, 1-3
Bentley 0-7, 0-4
GAC RED
Flint Hamady 9-1, 5-0
Goodrich 7-4, 4-1
Flint Beecher 6-3, 3-2
Corunna 5-5, 2-3
Mt. Morris 4-6, 1-4
Lake Fenton 4-6, 0-5
MSAC
Sacred Heart 10-0, 7-0
Carson City-Crystal 9-2, 5-2
Merrill 8-3, 4-2
Coleman 5-5, 3-4
Ashley 4-6, 3-4
Breckenridge 4-7, 3-4
Montabella 3-7, 2-5
Vestaburg 0-10, 0-6
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 10-0, 7-0
Alma 7-2, 6-2
Swan Valley 8-3, 6-2
Bullock Creek 6-4, 4-3
Shepherd 3-5, 2-3
Carrollton 2-8, 2-5
Chesaning 2-9, 1-7
Standish 0-7, 0-6
TVC WEST
Ithaca 8-1, 6-0
Hemlock 10-1, 6-1
St. Louis 7-4, 5-2
Valley Lutheran 8-4, 5-3
Saginaw MLS 4-5, 2-4
Pinconning 4-6, 2-4
Ovid-Elsie 5-6, 1-6
St. Charles 0-11, 0-7
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-9
