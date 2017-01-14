Lansing area high school basketball standings

Here is a look at the boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 8-0, 5-0

Holt 5-3, 4-1

Okemos 6-2, 3-2

Everett 5-3, 3-2

Grand Ledge 4-4, 3-2

Jackson 4-4, 2-3

Sexton 2-6, 0-5

Eastern 1-7, 0-5

Brandon Johns’ big second half vaults East Lansing past Holt

CAAC RED

St. Johns 7-2, 4-0

Haslett 5-3, 3-1

Waverly 5-2, 3-1

Mason 4-5, 1-3

DeWitt 2-5, 1-3

Owosso 1-6, 0-3

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 8-1, 4-0

Lansing Catholic 5-2, 3-1

Portland 3-4, 3-1

Fowlerville 3-5, 2-2

Eaton Rapids 2-6, 0-4

Ionia 1-6, 0-4

Williamston hoops senior making up for missed time

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 6-0, 4-0

Fowler 6-1, 4-1

Bath 4-3, 3-1

Dansville 4-4, 3-2

Fulton 4-3, 2-2

Laingsburg 2-3, 2-2

Saranac 3-3, 1-3

St. Patrick 3-4, 1-4

Potterville 0-6, 0-5

GLAC

Lansing Christian 7-1, 5-0

Olivet 5-3, 3-1

Leslie 4-3, 2-1

Perry 5-3, 2-2

Stockbridge 2-7, 1-3

Lakewood 2-7, 1-4

Maple Valley 1-5, 0-3

GAC BLUE

Webberville 4-1, 3-0

Bentley 6-5, 3-0

Byron 2-4, 1-2

Morrice 1-5, 1-2

Genesee 2-5, 0-4

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 6-2, 4-0

Goodrich 4-3, 3-1

Flint Hamady 3-3, 2-2

Lake Fenton 3-4, 2-2

Corunna 3-4, 1-3

Mt. Morris 2-6, 0-4

MSAC

Breckenridge 5-0, 3-0

Carson City-Crystal 3-3, 3-0

M.P. Sacred Heart 3-3, 3-1

Vestaburg 2-4, 2-2

Merrill 2-4, 1-2

Ashley 1-4, 1-2

Montabella 0-6, 0-3

Coleman 0-5, 0-3

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 7-0, 5-0

Alma 6-2, 5-1

Swan Valley 5-3, 4-1

Chesaning 4-3, 3-3

Carrollton 4-4, 2-3

Shepherd 1-5, 1-3

Standish 1-4, 0-4

Bullock Creek 1-5, 0-5

TVC WEST

Valley Lutheran 5-2, 5-1

Ithaca 7-1, 4-1

Hemlock 4-4, 4-1

Ovid-Elsie 4-3, 3-2

St. Charles 3-4, 3-2

Saginaw MLS 1-6, 1-4

St. Louis 1-7, 1-5

Pinconning 0-9, -09

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-4

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 7-1, 5-0

Okemos 7-2, 5-0

Grand Ledge 6-4, 3-2

Holt 3-6, 3-2

Jackson 6-3, 2-3

Eastern 1-7, 1-4

Everett 1-8, 1-4

Sexton 0-11, 0-5

CAAC RED

Waverly 6-3, 3-0

DeWitt 8-1, 3-1

Mason 6-3, 2-2

Haslett 5-5, 2-2

St. Johns 5-5, 1-3

Owosso 2-7, 0-3

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 10-1, 4-0

Fowlerville 7-3, 2-2

Lansing Catholic 5-4, 2-2

Portland 4-6, 2-2

Ionia 5-4, 1-3

Eaton Rapids 3-5, 1-3

Williamston girls down Fowlerville in CAAC White showdown

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 8-1, 5-1

Bath 6-2, 5-1

Laingsburg 7-1, 4-1

Portland St. Patrick 8-2, 4-2

Saranac 7-2, 4-2

Fulton 2-6, 2-4

Potterville 2-6, 2-4

Fowler 2-7, 1-6

Dansville 1-7, 0-6

GLAC

Olivet 7-2, 4-1

Lakewood 7-3, 4-1

Stockbridge 7-3, 4-1

Perry 4-5, 3-2

Lansing Christian 4-6, 2-4

Leslie 4-5, 1-4

Maple Valley 0-8, 0-5

GAC BLUE

Byron 8-1, 3-0

Morrice 6-1, 3-0

Webberville 2-5, 1-2

Genesee 3-3, 1-3

Bentley 0-5, 0-3

GAC RED

Hamady 8-1, 4-0

Beecher 5-2, 3-1

Goodrich 4-4, 2-1

Corunna 3-5, 1-3

Lake Fenton 4-3, 0-2

Mt. Morris 2-5, 0-3

MSAC

M.P. Sacred Heart 8-0, 5-0

Merrill 7-2, 3-1

Carson City-Crystal 8-2, 4-2

Breckenridge 4-5, 3-2

Montabella 3-5, 2-3

Coleman 4-5, 2-4

Ashley 3-6, 2-4

Vestaburg 0-9, 0-5

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 9-0, 6-0

Alma 7-1, 6-1

Bullock Creek 6-3, 4-2

Swan Valley 6-3, 4-2

Shepherd 3-5, 2-3

Carrollton 2-8, 2-5

Chesaning 2-7, 1-6

Standish 0-7, 0-6

TVC WEST

Ithaca 7-1, 6-0

Hemlock 8-1, 5-1

St. Louis 7-3, 5-2

Valley Lutheran 6-4, 4-3

Saginaw MLS 4-5, 2-4

Pinconning 3-6, 2-4

Ovid-Elsie 4-5, 1-5

St. Charlies 0-9, 0-6

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-8