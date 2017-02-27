Lansing area high school bowling state qualifiers

Here are the Lansing area high school teams and individual bowlers that have qualified for the upcoming state finals.
TEAM QUALIFIERS
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Eaton Rapids
Waverly
Mason
DIVISION 3
Corunna
Ithaca
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Holt
DIVISION 2
Charlotte
Haslett
DIVISION 3
Portland
Alma
Ithaca
SINGLES QUALIFIERS
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Hunter Levering, Eaton Rapids
Garrett Grulke, Eaton Rapids
Jansen Stone, Eaton Rapids
Matt Bidigare, Haslett
Jake Tebedo, Haslett
Justin Engle, Mason
DIVISION 3
Jack Dalman, Portland
Sean Pavka, Corunna
Adrian Hall, Corunna
Dalton Carl, Ithaca
Matt Hoard, Ithaca
Dylan Macha, Ithaca
DIVISION 4
Matt Jandernoa, Portland St. Patrick
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Gabriella VanHorn, Holt
DIVISION 2
Madison Burke, Charlotte
Brooke Noecker, Charlotte
Whitney Adams, Charlotte
Carissa Baracamontes, Waverly
Taylor Duff, Waverly
DIVISION 3
Brianna Eldridge, Corunna
Ashley Zinn, Portland
Jordyn Fyan, Portland
Jeanelle Courtnay, Ovid-Elsie
Kerstin Hills, Leslie
Kemmie Shunk, Alma
Heidi Seeley, Ithaca