Lansing area high school bowling state qualifiers

Here are the Lansing area high school teams and individual bowlers that have qualified for the upcoming state finals.

TEAM QUALIFIERS

BOYS

DIVISION 2 

Eaton Rapids 

Waverly 

Mason

DIVISION 3 

Corunna 

Ithaca

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

Holt

DIVISION 2 

Charlotte

Haslett

DIVISION 3 

Portland

Alma

Ithaca

SINGLES QUALIFIERS

BOYS

DIVISION 2

Hunter Levering, Eaton Rapids

Garrett Grulke, Eaton Rapids

Jansen Stone, Eaton Rapids

Matt Bidigare, Haslett

Jake Tebedo, Haslett

Justin Engle, Mason

DIVISION 3

Jack Dalman, Portland

Sean Pavka, Corunna

Adrian Hall, Corunna

Dalton Carl, Ithaca

Matt Hoard, Ithaca

Dylan Macha, Ithaca

DIVISION 4

Matt Jandernoa, Portland St. Patrick

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

Gabriella VanHorn, Holt

DIVISION 2

Madison Burke, Charlotte

Brooke Noecker, Charlotte

Whitney Adams, Charlotte

Carissa Baracamontes, Waverly

Taylor Duff, Waverly

DIVISION 3

Brianna Eldridge, Corunna

Ashley Zinn, Portland

Jordyn Fyan, Portland

Jeanelle Courtnay, Ovid-Elsie

Kerstin Hills, Leslie

Kemmie Shunk, Alma

Heidi Seeley, Ithaca

