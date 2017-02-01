Lansing area high school college commitments

Here is a look at the high school athletes in the Lansing area that have committed or signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Additions can be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
BASEBALL
Xavier Farr, Grand Ledge – Lansing Community College
Eric Fritz, Fowlerville – Saginaw Valley
Jesse Heikkinen, Holt – Michigan State
Adam Proctor, St. Johns – Michigan State
BASKETBALL
Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – Olivet College
Jaron Faulds, Holt – Columbia
Teona Feldpasuch, Olivet – Spring Arbor
Autumn Kissman, Mason – Oakland
Logan Kyre, Olivet – Goshen College
Kenzie Seeley, Alma – Northwood
Alisia Smith, Waverly – Penn State
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor
BOWLING
Daniel Higgins, Olivet – Rochester College
Garrett Grulke, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor
CROSS COUNTRY
Mason Berridge, St. Johns – Lansing Community College
Christian Hubaker, Grand Ledge – University of Michigan
Noah Jacobs, Corunna – Wisconsin
Jenna Magness, Grand Ledge – Michigan State
Taylor Rouse, Eaton Rapids – Ferris State
Nolan Wirth, St. Johns – Northwood
GOLF
Maranda Barton, Lakewood – Spring Arbor
Tony Fuentes, East Lansing – Eastern Michigan
Eric Nunn, St. Johns – Grand Valley
Zach Rosendale, St. Johns – Michigan State
Emily Wisuri, Webberville – Spring Arbor
LACROSSE
Logan Fenech, Williamston – Otterbien
Bianca Kinder, Haslett – Northern Michigan
ROWING
Noelle Rohde, Olivet – Michigan State
SOCCER
Madison Clem, Williamston – Michigan State
Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – Ferris State
Maddie Dickens, DeWitt – Ferris State
Abigail Gilmore, Lansing Catholic – Ferris State
Alexandra Halstead, Mason – Ferris State
Quinton Hay, East Lansing – Wheaton College (Mass.)
Nick Isham, East Lansing – Carnegie Mellon
Sam Lebbie, East Lansing – Siena Heights
Anne Major, Okemos – Ohio Northern
Napoleon Outlaw, Okemos – Oakland University
Allena Parker, Grand Ledge – Alma College
Drew Person, East Lansing – Saginaw Valley
Sadie Pettinger, Grand Ledge – Alma College
Caitlin Rebera, Mason – Grand Valley
Kyle Salisbury, Grand Ledge – Alma College
Abigail Schuelke, St. Johns – Huntingdon College
Andrew Smith, Dansville – Ohio Christian
Chelsea Smith, St. Johns – Olivet College
Danielle Stephan, DeWitt – Michigan State
Kylie Steingreaber, St. Johns – Northwood
Olivia Trombley, St. Johns – Michigan State
SOFTBALL
Ashlea Adams, Eaton Rapids – Olivet College
Kennedy Geiger, Lakewood – Calvin College
Erin Hunt, Dansville – Hillsdale
Keelin McManus, Haslett – Kalamazoo College
SWIMMING
Katie Thomas, Grand Ledge – University of Indianapolis
TENNIS
Olivia Hanover, Mason – Grand Valley
TRACK AND FIELD
Noah Caudy, Lakewood – University of Michigan
Mara Clark, Grand Ledge – Central Michigan
Hannah Erbskorn, Bath – Spring Arbor
Sophia Franklin, Okemos – Michigan State
Tessa Hosford, Bath – Western Michigan
Taylor Manson, East Lansing – Florida
Davita Mater, Lakewood – Spring Arbor
Brecken Simon, St. Johns – Western Michigan
VOLLEYBALL
Bailey Cantrell, Mason – Alma College
Alyssa Elsea, St. Johns – Otterbein
Claire Hunter, East Lansing – Calvin College
Brittany Matsumoto, Bath – Olivet College
Lexi Nordmann, DeWitt – SMU
Meredith Norris, Corunna – Michigan State
Sarah Schmid, Haslett – Spring Arbor
Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood – Davenport
Lane Valley, Haslett – University of La Verne
WRESTLING
Brad Wilton, Mason – Michigan State