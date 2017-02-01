Lansing area high school college commitments

Here is a look at the high school athletes in the Lansing area that have committed or signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Additions can be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

BASEBALL

Xavier Farr, Grand Ledge – Lansing Community College

Eric Fritz, Fowlerville – Saginaw Valley

Jesse Heikkinen, Holt – Michigan State

Adam Proctor, St. Johns – Michigan State

BASKETBALL

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – Olivet College

Jaron Faulds, Holt – Columbia

Teona Feldpasuch, Olivet – Spring Arbor

Autumn Kissman, Mason – Oakland

Logan Kyre, Olivet – Goshen College

Kenzie Seeley, Alma – Northwood

Alisia Smith, Waverly – Penn State

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor

BOWLING

Daniel Higgins, Olivet – Rochester College

Garrett Grulke, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor

CROSS COUNTRY

Mason Berridge, St. Johns – Lansing Community College

Christian Hubaker, Grand Ledge – University of Michigan

Noah Jacobs, Corunna – Wisconsin

Jenna Magness, Grand Ledge – Michigan State

Taylor Rouse, Eaton Rapids – Ferris State

Nolan Wirth, St. Johns – Northwood

GOLF

Maranda Barton, Lakewood – Spring Arbor

Tony Fuentes, East Lansing – Eastern Michigan

Eric Nunn, St. Johns – Grand Valley

Zach Rosendale, St. Johns – Michigan State

Emily Wisuri, Webberville – Spring Arbor

LACROSSE

Logan Fenech, Williamston – Otterbien

Bianca Kinder, Haslett – Northern Michigan

ROWING

Noelle Rohde, Olivet – Michigan State

SOCCER

Madison Clem, Williamston – Michigan State

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – Ferris State

Maddie Dickens, DeWitt – Ferris State

Abigail Gilmore, Lansing Catholic – Ferris State

Alexandra Halstead, Mason – Ferris State

Quinton Hay, East Lansing – Wheaton College (Mass.)

Nick Isham, East Lansing – Carnegie Mellon

Sam Lebbie, East Lansing – Siena Heights

Anne Major, Okemos – Ohio Northern

Napoleon Outlaw, Okemos – Oakland University

Allena Parker, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Drew Person, East Lansing – Saginaw Valley

Sadie Pettinger, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Caitlin Rebera, Mason – Grand Valley

Kyle Salisbury, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Abigail Schuelke, St. Johns – Huntingdon College

Andrew Smith, Dansville – Ohio Christian

Chelsea Smith, St. Johns – Olivet College

Danielle Stephan, DeWitt – Michigan State

Kylie Steingreaber, St. Johns – Northwood

Olivia Trombley, St. Johns – Michigan State

SOFTBALL

Ashlea Adams, Eaton Rapids – Olivet College

Kennedy Geiger, Lakewood – Calvin College

Erin Hunt, Dansville – Hillsdale

Keelin McManus, Haslett – Kalamazoo College

SWIMMING

Katie Thomas, Grand Ledge – University of Indianapolis

TENNIS

Olivia Hanover, Mason – Grand Valley

TRACK AND FIELD

Noah Caudy, Lakewood – University of Michigan

Mara Clark, Grand Ledge – Central Michigan

Hannah Erbskorn, Bath – Spring Arbor

Sophia Franklin, Okemos – Michigan State

Tessa Hosford, Bath – Western Michigan

Taylor Manson, East Lansing – Florida

Davita Mater, Lakewood – Spring Arbor

Brecken Simon, St. Johns – Western Michigan

VOLLEYBALL

Bailey Cantrell, Mason – Alma College

Alyssa Elsea, St. Johns – Otterbein

Claire Hunter, East Lansing – Calvin College

Brittany Matsumoto, Bath – Olivet College

Lexi Nordmann, DeWitt – SMU

Meredith Norris, Corunna – Michigan State

Sarah Schmid, Haslett – Spring Arbor

Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood – Davenport

Lane Valley, Haslett – University of La Verne

WRESTLING

Brad Wilton, Mason – Michigan State