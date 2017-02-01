Menu
Wrestling

Lansing area high school college commitments

Anne Major of Okemos clears the ball from in front of the Okemos goal in the 2nd half of the Chiefs' CAAC Gold Cup semifinal game with Williamston.

Here is a look at the high school athletes in the Lansing area that have committed or signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Additions can be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

BASEBALL

Xavier Farr, Grand Ledge – Lansing Community College

Eric Fritz, Fowlerville – Saginaw Valley

Jesse Heikkinen, Holt – Michigan State

Adam Proctor, St. Johns – Michigan State

BASKETBALL

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – Olivet College

Jaron Faulds, Holt – Columbia

Teona Feldpasuch, Olivet – Spring Arbor

Autumn Kissman, Mason – Oakland

Logan Kyre, Olivet – Goshen College

Kenzie Seeley, Alma – Northwood

Alisia Smith, Waverly – Penn State

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor

BOWLING

Daniel Higgins, Olivet – Rochester College

Garrett Grulke, Eaton Rapids – Spring Arbor

CROSS COUNTRY

Mason Berridge, St. Johns – Lansing Community College

Christian Hubaker, Grand Ledge – University of Michigan

Noah Jacobs, Corunna – Wisconsin

Jenna Magness, Grand Ledge – Michigan State

Taylor Rouse, Eaton Rapids – Ferris State

Nolan Wirth, St. Johns – Northwood

Tony Fuentes of East Lansing works the fairway May 25, 2016, during the Div. 2 Golf District at Brookshire Inn Golf Club in Williamston.

GOLF

Maranda Barton, Lakewood – Spring Arbor

Tony Fuentes, East Lansing – Eastern Michigan

Eric Nunn, St. Johns – Grand Valley

Zach Rosendale, St. Johns – Michigan State

Emily Wisuri, Webberville – Spring Arbor

LACROSSE

Logan Fenech, Williamston – Otterbien

Bianca Kinder, Haslett – Northern Michigan

ROWING

Noelle Rohde, Olivet – Michigan State

SOCCER

Madison Clem, Williamston – Michigan State

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – Ferris State

Maddie Dickens, DeWitt – Ferris State

Abigail Gilmore, Lansing Catholic – Ferris State

Alexandra Halstead, Mason – Ferris State

Quinton Hay, East Lansing – Wheaton College (Mass.)

Nick Isham, East Lansing – Carnegie Mellon

Sam Lebbie, East Lansing – Siena Heights

Anne Major, Okemos – Ohio Northern

Napoleon Outlaw, Okemos – Oakland University

Allena Parker, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Drew Person, East Lansing – Saginaw Valley

Sadie Pettinger, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Caitlin Rebera, Mason – Grand Valley 

Kyle Salisbury, Grand Ledge – Alma College

Abigail Schuelke, St. Johns – Huntingdon College

Andrew Smith, Dansville – Ohio Christian

Chelsea Smith, St. Johns – Olivet College

Danielle Stephan, DeWitt – Michigan State

Kylie Steingreaber, St. Johns – Northwood

Olivia Trombley, St. Johns – Michigan State

Kennedy Geiger of Lakewood pitches to Kilee Way-Walton of DeWitt during their Softball Classic championship game.

SOFTBALL

Ashlea Adams, Eaton Rapids – Olivet College

Kennedy Geiger, Lakewood – Calvin College

Erin Hunt, Dansville – Hillsdale 

Keelin McManus, Haslett – Kalamazoo College

SWIMMING

Katie Thomas, Grand Ledge – University of Indianapolis

TENNIS 

Olivia Hanover, Mason – Grand Valley

TRACK AND FIELD

Noah Caudy, Lakewood – University of Michigan

Mara Clark, Grand Ledge – Central Michigan

Hannah Erbskorn, Bath – Spring Arbor

Sophia Franklin, Okemos – Michigan State

Tessa Hosford, Bath – Western Michigan

Taylor Manson, East Lansing – Florida

Davita Mater, Lakewood – Spring Arbor

Brecken Simon, St. Johns – Western Michigan

DeWitt's Lexi Nordmann gets the ball past Haslett's Selah Rowe Nov. 5, 2015, during the Class A volleyball district semifinal at East Lansing. DeWitt won 3-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Bailey Cantrell, Mason – Alma College

Alyssa Elsea, St. Johns – Otterbein

Claire Hunter, East Lansing – Calvin College

Brittany Matsumoto, Bath – Olivet College

Lexi Nordmann, DeWitt – SMU

Meredith Norris, Corunna – Michigan State

Sarah Schmid, Haslett – Spring Arbor

Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood – Davenport 

Lane Valley, Haslett – University of La Verne

WRESTLING

Brad Wilton, Mason – Michigan State

