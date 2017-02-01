Lansing area high school football college commitments

Here is an ongoing list of the high school football players from the Lansing area continuing to their careers at the college level. This list reflects submissions to the LSJ. Athletic directors and coaches who have not sent in commitments can still do so today by emailing bcalloway@lsj.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL



NCAA DIVISION I

Tanner Motz, St. Johns – Western Michigan

Kentre Patterson, East Lansing – Illinois State

NCAA DIVISION II

Sy Barnett, Williamston – Ferris State

Brandon Blair, Corunna – Northwood

Bryce Bertl, Fowlerville – Northwood

Ryan Cornejo, Alma – Saginaw Valley

Cooper Clapp, Corunna – Ferris State

Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns – Hillsdale College

Anthony Humm, Alma – Hillsdale College

Cole Johnson, Grand Ledge – Hillsdale College

Deshaun Lowery, Everett – Davenport

JD Ross, DeWitt – Ferris State

Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – Michigan Tech

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – Michigan Tech

Kenny Schmidt, Everett – Davenport

Max Tiraboschi, Bath – Davenport

Hayden Dyer, St. Johns – Saginaw Valley (walk-on)

Cole Weber, St. Johns – Ferris State (walk-on)

NAIA / NCAA DIVISION III / Junior College commitments

Cameron Brigham, Fowlerville – Concordia Ann Arbor

Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton – Garden City Junior College

Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge – Case Western

Hunter Helmic, East Lansing – Concordia University Ann Arbor

Wyatt Jacobs, Saranac – Culver Stockton

Josh Jordan, Everett – Victor Valley Junior College

Jacob Kelley, Lakewood – Olivet College

Collin Lewis, Eaton Rapids – Adrian College

Anthony Nguyen, East Lansing – Albion College

Alfonso Reyna, Everett – Olivet College

Nick Semke, Fowlerville – Concordia Ann Arbor

Dane Stambaugh, Lakewood – Iowa Western

Luke Tromp, Lakewood – Olivet Nazarene

Willoughby Urquhart, Lansing Catholic – University of Chicago

Michael Wojcik, Saranac – Alma College

Greg Woodcock, Ithaca – Olivet College

