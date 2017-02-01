Lansing area high school football college commitments

Here is an ongoing list of the high school football players from the Lansing area continuing to their careers at the college level. This list reflects submissions to the LSJ. Athletic directors and coaches who have not sent in commitments can still do so today by emailing bcalloway@lsj.com.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA DIVISION I
Tanner Motz, St. Johns – Western Michigan
Kentre Patterson, East Lansing – Illinois State
NCAA DIVISION II
Sy Barnett, Williamston – Ferris State
Brandon Blair, Corunna – Northwood
Bryce Bertl, Fowlerville – Northwood
Ryan Cornejo, Alma – Saginaw Valley
Cooper Clapp, Corunna – Ferris State
Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns – Hillsdale College
Anthony Humm, Alma – Hillsdale College
Cole Johnson, Grand Ledge – Hillsdale College
Deshaun Lowery, Everett – Davenport
JD Ross, DeWitt – Ferris State
Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – Michigan Tech
Jaden Sutton, Waverly – Michigan Tech
Kenny Schmidt, Everett – Davenport
Max Tiraboschi, Bath – Davenport
Hayden Dyer, St. Johns – Saginaw Valley (walk-on)
Cole Weber, St. Johns – Ferris State (walk-on)
NAIA / NCAA DIVISION III / Junior College commitments
Cameron Brigham, Fowlerville – Concordia Ann Arbor
Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton – Garden City Junior College
Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge – Case Western
Hunter Helmic, East Lansing – Concordia University Ann Arbor
Wyatt Jacobs, Saranac – Culver Stockton
Josh Jordan, Everett – Victor Valley Junior College
Jacob Kelley, Lakewood – Olivet College
Collin Lewis, Eaton Rapids – Adrian College
Anthony Nguyen, East Lansing – Albion College
Alfonso Reyna, Everett – Olivet College
Nick Semke, Fowlerville – Concordia Ann Arbor
Dane Stambaugh, Lakewood – Iowa Western
Luke Tromp, Lakewood – Olivet Nazarene
Willoughby Urquhart, Lansing Catholic – University of Chicago
Michael Wojcik, Saranac – Alma College
Greg Woodcock, Ithaca – Olivet College
