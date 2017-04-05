Lansing area high school softball preview

Here is an overview of high school softball in the Lansing area. This preview reflects information submitted by area coaches.

CAAC BLUE

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Grand Ledge, 2. Holt, 3. Okemos, 4. East Lansing, 5. Eastern, 6. Jackson, 7. Everett, 8. Sexton

Top players: Devyn DeMello, Holt; Lindsay Goodman, Grand Ledge. Carlie Palmore, Eastern, Sally Patterson, Okemos, Emily Songer, Grand Ledge; Kenzie Trierweiler, Grand Ledge.

EASTERN

Last season: 7-26 (6th)

Coach: Mona Mendez (9th season)

Top returning players: Carlie Palmore (jr.) C, Amara Dixon (jr.) SS, Savannah Parisian (jr.) P/OF,//

Other contributors: Taylor Salaam (sr.) OF, Savonna Powaga (so.) 3B/1B.

Outlook: The Quakers are out to improve from last year’s season and want to continue building their program. Mendez has experience and leadership in key positions and will be looking for those players to help Eastern compete in the CAAC Blue. Palmore leads the experience back for the Quakers and is a three-year varsity starter that earned all-league recognition the past two seasons.

EAST LANSING

Last season: 15-18

Coach: Jeff Lampi (3rd season)

Top returning players: Audrey Westfall (sr.) C/OF/P, Megan Nichols (so.) SS, Lyric Roper (sr.) LF/1B, Maddie Herrera (jr.) 2B

Other contributors: Alexis Johnson (so.) C/3B/OF, Courtney Bertsch (so.) P/1B, Ellie Myron (fr.) P

Outlook: Lampi said he has a young and energetic team. The Trojans will focus on improving their team defense and staying aggressive on the base paths this spring.

EVERETT

Last season: 4-19

Coach: Jennifer Johnstone (2nd season)

Top returning players: Destiny Hernandez (jr.) SS/LF, Maribelle Herrera (jr.) SS/P, Alexis Wood (sr.) C/1B, Zariah Hernandez (jr.) OF, Martaysia McLane (jr.) 3B/OF/P

Other contributors: Adrianna Bozzo (sr.) OF/P, NyAzia Blankenburg (jr.) 1B/C, Jenna Graham (jr.) 2B/3B, Cierra Herrera (fr.) 3B/SS/P

Outlook: The Vikings have six returners and Johnstone hopes a strong junior class can help the program to an improved record. Everett has more depth and experience than last season and will be led by junior captains Destiny Hernandez and Maribelle Herrera.

GRAND LEDGE

Last season: 32-6, 12 -2 (2nd)

Coach: Pat Malloy (5th season)

Top returning athletes:Lindsay Goodman (jr.) SS, Kenzie Trierweiler (sr.) OF, Emily Songer (sr.) P/3B, Kahlei Ethridge (sr.) 3B, Kaylee DeMond (sr.) OF, Bri Rodriguez (sr.) 2B, Rachel Pelfrey (sr.) C, Nina Bennett (so.) P.

Other contributors: Maddy Meredith (fr.), Jaden Deible (fr.), Mattie Mason (fr.), Olivia Dawson (jr.)

Outlook: The Comets have several returners from last year’s squad that compiled one of the best seasons in program history. Malloy said he has a seasoned group that is hungry and determined to have even more success after falling just short of league and district championships last year.

HOLT

Last season: 29-9, 13-1 (1st)

Coach: Kim Reichard (18th season)

Top returning players: Devyn DeMello (sr.) P/2B, Kayla Sadler (sr.) OF/1B, Lexi Grimaldi (sr.) UT, Rachael McDaniels (jr.) SS/C/3B, Kalynn Bird (jr.) OF/P, Gabby LaMacchia (jr.) C/3B

Other contributors: Kyla Bird (fr.) 2B/P.

Outlook: DeMello was an all-region selection last spring and leads a core of six returning players that contributed to league and district titles last season. The Rams hope to put together another strong season and contend for the CAAC Blue title.

OKEMOS

Last season: 11-3 CAAC Blue (3rd)

Coach: Chrissy Schoonover (8th season)

Top returning players: Hope Morrissey (sr.) OF, Sally Patterson (so.) P, Katie Betterly (sr.) 1B

Other contributors: Mary Kay Burzych (sr.) OF, Hannah Barker (fr.) UT

Outlook: The Chiefs look to replace the production of five four-year starters and still contend in the CAAC Blue. Ace pitcher Patterson and Morrissey are returning all-district players that will try to help Okemos contend in the Blue and capture a second straight district crown.

SEXTON

No information provided

CAAC RED

Coaches’ predictions: 1. St. Johns, T-2. DeWitt, T-2. Owosso, 4. Mason, 5. Waverly, 6. Haslett

Top players: Jamie Carroll, St. Johns; Autumn Kissman, Mason; Keelin McManus, Haslett; Madeline Stump, Waverly; Nikki Willard, DeWitt; Maegan Jodway, Owosso; Kendall Smith, St. Johns; Brittany VanHorn, St. Johns.

DEWITT

Last season: 22-12, 8-2 (1st)

Coach: Adam Nolen (3rd season)

Top returning players: Nikki Willard (sr.) P/3B, Erica Lee (sr.) 1B, Kenna May (sr.) OF/P, Mattie Leece (jr.) C/OF, Kilee Way-Walton (jr.) 1B/OF, Kayla BeVier (jr.) 2B

Other contributors: Nicole Villarreal (sr.) 3B, Lane Martin (sr.) OF, Camryn Bekkering (so.) SS/C

Outlook: Willard is a returning all-state selection and is among several experienced returners back for the Panthers from a team that captured a league title last season. Nolen hopes his program can build on its success and contend for a championship this spring.

HASLETT

Last season: 13-20, 2-8 (6th)

Coach: Dan Ruhstorfer (7th season)

Top returning players: Keelin McManus (sr.) P/C/IF, Sam Munson (sr.) P/C/IF, Abby Boss (jr.) C/IF

Other contributors: Brenna Bailey (fr.) OF/IF, Olivia Green (fr.) OF/IF

Outlook: Behind four-year varsity veterans McManus and Munson, the Vikings look to be contenders in the CAAC Red. Ruhstorfer said he has a solid core of returners and a pair of talented freshmen that should help the program improve.

MASON

Last season: 15-15, 4-6 (4th)

Coach: Casei Marlan (18th season)

Top returning players: Autumn Kissman (sr.) P/1B/2B, Anna Walta (so.) CF, Brianna Charlot (jr.) C, Cierra Caudill (sr.) P/1B/2B

Other contributors: Grace Wright (jr.) LF

Outlook: Marlan believes this could be a rebuilding year for her program. The Bulldogs have a wealth of experience in returning players Charlot, Walta, Caudill and Kissman, who each were key contributors for a team that finished .500. The Bulldogs’ on-field flexibility will be the key to the season, Marlan said.

OWOSSO

Last season: 23-15, 6-4 (3rd)

Coach: JoEllen Smith (34th season)

Top returning players: Kate Jones (sr.) SS, Sally Armstrong (sr.) 1B, Maegan Jodway (jr.) P, Hannah Ardelean (jr.) OF/P, Tabitha Elliott (jr.) OF

Outlook: The Trojans lost just two seniors from last spring and have an experienced roster led by all-league performers Armstrong, Jones and Jodway. Owosso expects to be a very competitive team and contend in the CAAC Red.

ST. JOHNS

Last season: 20-17, 7-3 (2nd)

Coach: Barry Palmer (18th season)

Top returning players: Kendall Smith (sr.) OF, Jamie Carroll (sr.) SS, Lauren Bates (sr.) P/1B/ OF, Maya Zell (sr.) 3B/C, Brittany VanHorn (jr.) P/1B, Molly Thelen (so.) OF, Brooke Gnegy (so.) OF/DP.

Other contributors: Madi Knauf (fr.) UT, Alexa Jakus (fr.), Leah Colthorp (jr.) 2B/OF

Outlook: The Redwings have a strong nucleus back in four-year starters Carroll, Smith and Bates and a three-year starter in Zell. Palmer believes St. Johns will be in good position in the pitching circle as well as the Redwings try to capture a league title.

WAVERLY

Last season: 14-21, 3-7 (5th)

Coach: Terry Hadley (23rd season)

Top returning players: Madeline Stump (jr.) C, Mackenzie Beauchamp (so.) 3B/1B/C

Other contributors: Danielle White (sr.) P/1B, Peyton Mowry (fr.) SS/P

Outlook: Stump and Beauchamp are all-league performers returning for Waverly. Stump was one of the area’s top hitters a year ago and Hadley believes offense will again be a strength for the Warriors.

CAAC WHITE

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Portland, 2. Eaton Rapids, 3. Fowlerville, 4. Ionia, 5. Williamston, 6. Lansing Catholic

Top players: Shelby Battley, Portland; Abby Grys, Portland; Elly Wythe, Eaton Rapids; Aubrie Benward, Eaton Rapids;

EATON RAPIDS

Last season: 31-8, 8-2 (2nd)

Coach: Scott Warriner (13th season)

Top returning players: Elly Wythe (sr.) CF, Haley Overholtz (sr.) 2B, McKenzie Anderson (jr.) 1B/P, Aubrie Benward (jr.) P/SS, Ashlea Adams (sr.) C/OF, Audree Buell (jr.) OF, Erin Cutler (jr.) OF, Sydney Clymer (so.) C.

Other contributors: Peyton Benjamin (fr.), Shelby Warner (fr.), Grace Lehto (fr.), Kyra Acker (fr.), Morgan Vanderwall (fr.)

Outlook: Wythe earned Division 2 all-state honors last spring and is part of a team Warriner believes has a nice blend of veteran leadership along with some impactful newcomers. Warriner said his team has nice speed and should be strong defensively. The Greyhounds expect to contend for CAAC White, district and regional titles.

FOWLERVILLE

Last season: 20-12, 4-6 (4th)

Coach: Matt Copeland (8th season)

Top returning players: Leah Ash (so.) P, Sarah Matlock (jr.) OF, Valerie Winn (jr.) IF, Kaylee Moulton (sr.) IF

Other contributors: Miranda Prochnow (jr.) OF/IF, Kalei Dillard (jr.) OF/IF, Abrianna Stevens (jr.) OF/IF

Outlook: The Gladiators graduated six seniors and are looking for their youth to step up and perform.

IONIA

Last season: 2-8 4th

Coach: Judy Becker (5th season)

Top returning playyers: Raeanna Peters (sr.) SS, Rhyleigh Kelley (sr.) OF, Samantha Challender (sr.) 3B, Sydni Tillottson (jr.) 2B.

Other contributors: Ashley Brown (fr.) CF, Amiah May (jr.) 1B, Tori Wolcott (so.) C,

Outlook: Peters, Kelley and Challender are returning all-league performers and seasoned varsity players for the Bulldogs. Becker believes she has a good mix of veteran and young talent and wants to see her team be competitive in every game and improve on their 14 wins from last season.

LANSING CATHOLIC

Last season: 21-14, 5-5 (3rd)

Coach: Hub Waite (29th season)

Top players: Maria Perry (sr.) SS/P, Mary Maker (sr.) 2B, Kayla Sanford (so.), Mallory Meston (so.) 3B/P

Other contributors: Cassidy Huffman (so.) P, Hunter Burnett (so.) OF

Outlook: The Cougars will start six sophomores this season and Waite said they will need to grow up fast for his team to have success.

PORTLAND

Last season: 29-7, 10-0 (1st)

Coach: Jack Anderson (37th season)

Top returning players: Jorie Rutkowski (sr.) OF, Shelby Battley (jr.) P, Abby Grys (jr.) C/P, Adrianna Novara (so.) P, Madison Palmiter (sr.) SS, Taylor Trierweiler (jr.) 1B

Other contributors: Jada Walton (fr.) 2B

Outlook: The Raiders have three returning pitchers and strong senior leadership back as they chase another CAAC White title. Anderson says improved hitting has Portland in store for another successful season. Rutkowski and Grys are returning all-state performers for Portland.

WILLIAMSTON

Last season: 1-9 (6th)

Coach: Brad Ryan (1st season)

Top returning players: Angela Rogers (sr.) P/C, Rachell Craner (sr.) C/SS, Mackenzie Lee (jr.) P/1B,

Other contributors: Bree Kelneck (jr.) P/IF, Malorie Featherly (jr.) C/IF, Abby Rancour (fr.) P/OF

Outlook: The Hornets don’t have a JV program and will be exploring different lineups during the season as they try to gain experience. Ryan said his team is strong athletically and hopes it helps as his team learns the game.

CMAC

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Bath, 2. Laingsburg, 3. Fowler, T-4. Pewamo-Westphalia, T-4. Saranac, 6. Portland St. Patrick, 7. Fulton, 8. Potterville

Top players: Tyler Adkins, Laingsburg; Taylor Buck, Bath; Katie Eppard, Laingsburg; Michele Hannah, Laingsburg; Emma Kyes, Bath; Taryn Peru, Bath; Kelsey Schneider, Portland St. Patrick

BATH

No information provided

FOWLER

Last season: 21-10 (3rd)

Coach: Kat Schmitt (13th season)

Top returning players: Katie Piggott (sr.) P, Alexa Walter (sr.) IF, Kennedy Koenigsknecht (jr.) IF/P, Jolie Wieber (jr.) OF, Maddie Veale (so.) C, Trish Feldpausch (so.) IF/OF

Other contributors: Kayla Schafer (so.) IF, Olivia Miller (jr.) OF, Mackenna Miller (jr.) IF/OF

Outlook: The Eagles will again have a young roster and will strive to improve with each game. Koenigsknecht and Wieber are each returning all-league performers for Fowler.

FULTON

Last season: 32-7, 12-2 (1st)

Coach: Chris Barrus (3rd season)

Top returning players: Savannah Fuller (sr.) P/SS/OF, Abby Case (jr.) 1B, Morgan Warnke (so.) OF/3B/C, Emma Wiser (jr.) OF/IF, Brittany Barrus (so.) SS

Other contributors: Mia Canfield (fr.) 3B

Outlook: The defending CMAC champion Pirates have some holes to fill this spring and Barrus believes it could take some time to find an identity. Fulton has to replace the production of pitching ace Connor Proctor, who has graduated. Coach Barrus said his juniors and sophomores who gained experience last spring will have to step up this year and fill big shoes.

LAINGSBURG

Last season: 18-17 (4th)

Coach: Jeff Cheadle (12th season)

Top returning players: Katie Eppard (sr.) SS/P, Tyler Adkins (sr.) 2B/P, Michele Hannah (jr.) OF, Halie Hatt (sr.) C/3B, Madisyn Jonas (sr.) C/1B, Erin Cooper (sr.) P/IF, Elaine Dedic (sr.) OF/2B

Other contributors: Kara Mahoney (fr.) 1B/3B

Outlook: The Wolfpack have seven of their nine starters and all three of their pitchers back from last season and expect to be in the hunt for a CMAC title. Eppard, Adkins, Hannah and Jonas each are returning all-league performers that will try to help Laingsburg return to the top of the CMAC standings.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Last season: 12-22

Coach: Brent Thelen (3rd season)

Top returning players: Lauren Schafer (so.) P, Kennedy Pohl (sr.) LF

Other contributors: Taryn Miller (fr.) IF/OF

Outlook: The Pirates will have a young, but versatile and athletic team. Schafer earned honorable mention all-league honors last season for her efforts in the circle and is among the top returners. Thelen and P-W look to be competitive in the CMAC.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

Coaches: Sarah Townsend, Jocelyn Rockey (3rd season)

Top returning players: Kelsey Schneider (sr.) P/OF, Chloe Cross (jr.) C/OF, Sammi Leonard (sr.) P/OF, Katie Coyne (jr.) 1B/3B, Karlie Bartlett (sr.) CF, Lainey Schrauben (jr.) SS, Summer Russman (so.) 2B, Alana Brown (so.) 3B

Other contributors: Samee Teachworth (fr.), Kyla Fuller (fr.), Ally Florian (fr.), Emma Weller (fr.), Anna Schaeffer (fr.), Grace Bowers (fr.)

Outlook: The Shamrocks aim to compete for league and district titles. St. Patrick hopes to utilize its senior pitchers and the strong bats of its junior and seniors to have a successful spring.

POTTERVILLE

No information provided

SARANAC

Last season: 18-14, 9-5 (3rd)

Coach: Todd Chipman (2nd season)

Top returning players: Kelsey Coulier (sr.) 3B, Andrea Chipman (sr.) SS, Kayla Young (sr.) C/OF, Ellisa Mutschler (sr.) P/DP

Other contributors: Cosby Franks (sr.) 1B/OF, Harley Vaughn (sr.) OF

Outlook: Coulier and Andrea Chipman are returning all-league performers and among seven seniors back for Saranac. The Redskins hope to be very competitive, but will have to replace the production from its two starting pitchers from last spring.

GLAC

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Lakewood, 2. Olivet, 3. Perry, 4. Stockbridge, 5. Leslie, 6. Maple Valley

Top players: Maranda Barton, Lakewood; Kennedy Geiger, Lakewood; Jaclyn Groves, Olivet; Paige Hallock, Perry; Aaron Kietzman, Lakewood; Brenna Madry, Olivet; Amber Shayler, Perry; Sierra Stoepker, Lakewood;

LAKEWOOD

Last season: 29-4, (1st)

Coach: Steve Spetoskey (2nd season)

Top returning players: Kennedy Geiger (sr.) P/1B, Maranda Barton (sr.) 1B/P, Aaron Kietzman (sr.) CF, Kate Richmond (sr.) C, Kate Senneker (sr.) LF, Sierra Stoepker (sr.) SS, Ashtyn Livermore (so.) RF, Kayla Sauers (jr.) 3B

Other contributors: Emma Sullivan (so.) 2B/Ut, Abby Sines (jr.) OF

Outlook: The Vikings have five returning all-league players and three all-region performers back from a team that won the Softball Classic and captured a GLAC title. Spetoskey said his team will have a challenging non-conference schedule as it focuses on trying to make a deeper postseason run.

LESLIE

Last season: 14-20

Coach:Tori Pierpoint (1st season)

Top returning players: Autumn Martin (sr.) P, Emma Wilkinson (sr.) 2B, Holly Olifier (sr.) 1B/OF, Alyssa Sebesky (sr.) 1B, Kyonna Bacon (sr.) C/P, Hailey Wilson (so.) SS

Other contributors:Jessica Dunsmore (jr.) OF, Josie Heintz (so.) OF, Shauna Smith (jr.) 3B/OF

Outlook: Martin is a returning all-league player for the Blackhawks, who will rely heavily on their eight returning players. Leslie expects to improve on last year’s record and hopes to finish in the top half of the GLAC.

MAPLE VALLEY

No information provided

OLIVET

Last season: 24-8 (2nd)

Coach: Jeff Taylor (2nd season)

Top returning players: Jaclyn Groves (jr.) P/2B, Brenna Madry (jr.) CF, Molly Wheeler (jr.) SS, Adrianna Rangel (jr.) C, Piper Ousley (jr.) 1B, Trinity Weeks (so.) OF

Outlook: Groves was an all-league performer last season and is among eight returners back for the Eagles. Olivet has high hopes for this spring.

PERRY

No information provided

STOCKBRIDGE

Last season: 4th

Coach: Jesica Brooks (3rd season)

Top returning players: Rachel Smith (sr.) CF, Charlotte Balkus (sr.) 3B, Katelyn Knieper (UT), Lena Jackson (so.) C; Jessi Taylor (sr.) SS/OF

Other contributors: Emily Breslin (fr.) P, Paige Wooden (fr.) C

Outlook: The Panthers have eight returning starters, including four that are seniors. Brooks said she has a good mix of talent between her veterans and youth and expects freshman pitcher Breslin to be a huge asset. Stockbridge hopes to challenge for a district title and make some noise in the GLAC this spring.

OTHERS

ALMA

Last season: 23-17 (6th TVC Central)

Coach: Phil Block (4th season)

Top returning players: Amanda Efaw (jr.) P/1B, Kemmie Shunk (jr) CF/SS, Emmy VanBlaricum (sr.) C/1B, Danielle Shaw (so.) P/1B, Evelyn VanDemark (sr.) SS, Olivia Apple (jr.) RF/2B

Other contributors: Aaliyah Wilson (jr.) 1B/OF, Hailey Leister (so.) P/3B/OF, Morgan Johnson (jr.) 3B, Bailey Ward (jr.) 2B

Outlook: The Panthers have several key performers back from a team that reached the state quarterfinals last season. Efaw, Shaw and Leister form a strong pitching trio for Alma, which has starters at eight of nine positions back. The Panthers are hoping to make another deep postseason run.

CHARLOTTE

Last season: 13-14

Co-coaches: Rick Nevins, Dennis Richardson (8th season)

Top returning players: Riley Wertz (jr.) OF, Jenessa Smith (so.) IF/P, Mazey Lea (jr.) SS, Nikki Kassel (jr.) 3B, Alex Withey (jr.) P/IF, Lauren Pryor (so.) OF/IF, Grace Mason (jr.) C, Bobbi Moran (sr.) IF/OF

Other contributors: Caitlyn Ellis (fr.) OF, Hunter Weicht (fr.) IF, Lacy Jewell (fr.) OF.

Outlook: The Orioles have eight returning varsity players and hope to build on last year’s successes. Improved team speed and skill level has Richardson and Nevins believing Charlotte can obtain its goal this spring.

CORUNNA

Last season: 16-23 (3rd GAC Red)

Coach: Sam Shuster (3rd season)

Top returning players: Tori Hyde (jr.) C/2B, Randee Poirier (sr.) 3B, Kali Rivett (sr.) OF/IF, Skye Rivett (sr.) SS/OF, Kayla Garrison (sr.) OF, Morgan Gilbert (jr.) 1B/3B, Josie Hundley (jr.) P/OF/IF. Meg Moser (jr.) P/2B, Molli Fisher (sr.) 2B/C

Other contributors: Hannah Hollister (fr.) OF/IF

Outlook: Poirier and Skye Rivett are two-time all-conference performers back for the Cavaliers, who expect an experienced and deep roster to help them find success.

ITHACA

Last season: 4th TVC West

Coach: Dar Peska

Top returning players: Kennedy Handy (sr.) 1b/DH, Bailey Whinvard (so.) 3B, Peyton Kent (sr.) SS

Other contributors: MacKelle Thompson (fr.) CF, Samantha Veranesch (fr.) P

Outlook: The Yellowjackets are young and inexperienced, but will try to find success.

MORRICE

Last season: 28-7 (2nd)

Coaches: Gene Munro / Ann Hargrove (5th season)

Top returning players: Taylor Hewitt (sr.) 2B, Julie O’Berry (sr.) P, Jadyn Wood (sr.) C, Jessica Eva (so.) 3B

Other contributors: Kylee Kiczenski (so.) SS, Jenna O’Berry (fr.) CF

Outlook: The Orioles have seven starters back from last year’s squad, but lose a big bat in Averi Munro. Coach Munro believes Morrice can contend for a league title if it can make up for that production. Julie O’Berry is a veteran pitcher and could become the school’s all-time leader in wins in the circle.

WEBBERVILLE

Last season: 24-13-1

Coach: Andrew Smith (7th season)

Top returning players: Erin Hunt (sr.) P, Maci Kubiak (jr.) C, Reagan Tyler (so.) UT, Elena Fajardo (so.) SS.

Other contributors: Olivia Nims (fr.) IF/OF/P, Grace Hull (jr.) 1B

Outlook: The Spartans expect to have another strong season led by the battery of Hunt and Kubiak. Hunt registered 486 strikeouts and was a first team all-state selection. Webberville, which is in the second season of a cooperative agreement with Dansville, has eight of its nine starters back from a team that reached the state quarterfinals last season.

