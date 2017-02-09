Lansing area high school wrestling district results

See the results from the opening round of the the MHSAA team wrestling state tournament.

DIVISION 1

AT EAST LANSING

Final: Grand Ledge 69, Everett 12

Semis: Grand Ledge 77, Okemos 6 / Everett 48, East Lansing 24

DIVISION 2

AT ST. JOHNS

Final: St. Johns 57, Owosso 16

Semi: St. Johns 38, Flint Kearsley 36

AT FOWLERVILLE

Final: Mason 45, Chelsea 23

Semis: Mason 43, Dexter 31 / Chelsea 56, Fowlerville 18

AT CHARLOTTE

Final: Eaton Rapids 31, Jackson Northwest 30

Semis: Jackson Northwest 53, Charlotte 24 / Eaton Rapids 35, Parma Western 34

AT EASTERN

Final: Eastern 41, Waverly 30

Semi: Eastern 52, Haslett 18

AT BATH

Final: DeWitt 63, Ionia 18

Semi: DeWitt 66, Lansing Catholic/Bath 12

DIVISION 3

AT CORUNNA

Final: Corunna 54, Flint Powers 16

Semi: Corunna 54, Durand 24

AT LAKEWOOD

Final: Lakewood 52, Delton Kellogg 17

Semis: Lakewood 74, Kalamazoo-Comstock 3 / Delton Kellogg 66, Parchment 12

DIVISION 4

AT DANSVILLE

Final: Dansville 57, Whitmore Lake 0

Semi: Dansville 51, Webberville 6