Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Wrestling

Lansing area high school wrestling district results

Jack Snauko ,right, of Grand Ledge comes to grips with Abdelbassit Adam of Everett during their 130 lbs. District finals match Wednesday February 8, 2017 in East Lansing. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

Jack Snauko ,right, of Grand Ledge comes to grips with Abdelbassit Adam of Everett during their 130 lbs. District finals match Wednesday February 8, 2017 in East Lansing. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

See the results from the opening round of the the MHSAA team wrestling state tournament.

DIVISION 1

AT EAST LANSING

Final: Grand Ledge 69, Everett 12

Semis: Grand Ledge 77, Okemos 6 / Everett 48, East Lansing 24

DIVISION 2

AT ST. JOHNS

Final: St. Johns 57, Owosso 16

Semi: St. Johns 38, Flint Kearsley 36

AT FOWLERVILLE

Final:  Mason 45, Chelsea 23

Semis: Mason 43, Dexter 31 / Chelsea 56, Fowlerville 18

AT CHARLOTTE

Final: Eaton Rapids 31, Jackson Northwest 30

Semis: Jackson Northwest 53, Charlotte 24 / Eaton Rapids 35, Parma Western 34

AT EASTERN

Final: Eastern 41, Waverly 30

Semi: Eastern 52, Haslett 18

AT BATH

Final:  DeWitt 63, Ionia 18

Semi: DeWitt 66, Lansing Catholic/Bath 12

DIVISION 3

AT CORUNNA

Final: Corunna 54, Flint Powers 16

Semi: Corunna 54, Durand 24

AT LAKEWOOD

Final: Lakewood 52, Delton Kellogg 17

Semis: Lakewood 74, Kalamazoo-Comstock 3 / Delton Kellogg 66, Parchment 12

DIVISION 4

AT DANSVILLE

Final: Dansville 57, Whitmore Lake 0

Semi: Dansville 51, Webberville 6

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News