Lansing area high school wrestling district results

See the results from the opening round of the the MHSAA team wrestling state tournament.
DIVISION 1
AT EAST LANSING
Final: Grand Ledge 69, Everett 12
Semis: Grand Ledge 77, Okemos 6 / Everett 48, East Lansing 24
DIVISION 2
AT ST. JOHNS
Final: St. Johns 57, Owosso 16
Semi: St. Johns 38, Flint Kearsley 36
AT FOWLERVILLE
Final: Mason 45, Chelsea 23
Semis: Mason 43, Dexter 31 / Chelsea 56, Fowlerville 18
AT CHARLOTTE
Final: Eaton Rapids 31, Jackson Northwest 30
Semis: Jackson Northwest 53, Charlotte 24 / Eaton Rapids 35, Parma Western 34
AT EASTERN
Final: Eastern 41, Waverly 30
Semi: Eastern 52, Haslett 18
AT BATH
Final: DeWitt 63, Ionia 18
Semi: DeWitt 66, Lansing Catholic/Bath 12
DIVISION 3
AT CORUNNA
Final: Corunna 54, Flint Powers 16
Semi: Corunna 54, Durand 24
AT LAKEWOOD
Final: Lakewood 52, Delton Kellogg 17
Semis: Lakewood 74, Kalamazoo-Comstock 3 / Delton Kellogg 66, Parchment 12
DIVISION 4
AT DANSVILLE
Final: Dansville 57, Whitmore Lake 0
Semi: Dansville 51, Webberville 6