Lansing area high school wrestling regional results

Here are the results from Wednesday’s wrestling regionals involving area teams.
The pairings for the quarterfinals, which will take place Feb. 24 at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena, will be released by 6 p.m. Sunday.
DIVISION 1 AT HOLT
Final: Brighton 37, Holt 28
Semifinals: Holt 55, Portage Northern 15 / Brighton 44, Grand Ledge 21
DIVISION 2 AT GAYLORD
Final: St. Johns 30, Gaylord 28
Semifinals: St. Johns 39, Clio 30 / Gaylord 60, Marquette 18
DIVISION 2 AT MASON
Final: DeWitt 48, Mason 17
Semifinals: Mason 34, Eaton Rapids 29 / DeWitt 74, Eastern 3
DIVISION 3 AT ITHACA
Final: Lake Fenton 42, Chesaning 36
Semifinals: Chesaning 52, Corunna 27 / Lake Fenton d. Portland
DIVISION 3 AT COLOMA
Final: Lakewood 63, Constantine 18
Semifinals: Lakewood 75, Hopkins 6 / Constantine 48, Coloma 31
DIVISION 4 AT HESPERIA
Final: Carson City-Crystal 32, Hart 28
Semifinals: Carson City-Crystal 35, St. Louis 32 / Hart 65, Kent City 12
DIVISION 4 AT CLINTON
Final: Clinton 64, Memphis 12
Semifinals: Memphis 32, Dansville 18 / Clinton 75, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 6