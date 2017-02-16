Lansing area high school wrestling regional results

Here are the results from Wednesday’s wrestling regionals involving area teams.

The pairings for the quarterfinals, which will take place Feb. 24 at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena, will be released by 6 p.m. Sunday.

DIVISION 1 AT HOLT

Final: Brighton 37, Holt 28

Semifinals: Holt 55, Portage Northern 15 / Brighton 44, Grand Ledge 21

DIVISION 2 AT GAYLORD

Final: St. Johns 30, Gaylord 28

Semifinals: St. Johns 39, Clio 30 / Gaylord 60, Marquette 18

DIVISION 2 AT MASON

Final: DeWitt 48, Mason 17

Semifinals: Mason 34, Eaton Rapids 29 / DeWitt 74, Eastern 3

DeWitt wrestlers beat Mason for Division 2 regional title

DIVISION 3 AT ITHACA

Final: Lake Fenton 42, Chesaning 36

Semifinals: Chesaning 52, Corunna 27 / Lake Fenton d. Portland

DIVISION 3 AT COLOMA

Final: Lakewood 63, Constantine 18

Semifinals: Lakewood 75, Hopkins 6 / Constantine 48, Coloma 31

DIVISION 4 AT HESPERIA

Final: Carson City-Crystal 32, Hart 28

Semifinals: Carson City-Crystal 35, St. Louis 32 / Hart 65, Kent City 12

DIVISION 4 AT CLINTON

Final: Clinton 64, Memphis 12

Semifinals: Memphis 32, Dansville 18 / Clinton 75, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 6

