Lansing area state wrestling qualifiers

The Michigan High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at The Palace of Auburn Hills, and the Lansing area is well represented.

Over 70 wrestlers, in all four divisions, from the Lansing area will compete for an individual state championship Thursday through Saturday. Below is a list of all of the wrestlers from the area who will be competing.

(Note: The number in parentheses represents the weight class the wrestler is competing in.)

DIVISION 1

Jaylen Deberry, Holt (189)

Adam Hall, Holt (152)

Andrew Hughes, Grand Ledge (103)

Cole Janes, Grand Ledge (112)

Alex Kingsley, Grand Ledge (119)

Karson Kost, Grand Ledge (135)

Kolin Leyrer, Holt (160)

Nic Lloyd, Grand Ledge (285)

Jack Snauko, Grand Ledge (130)

Michael Thackthay, Holt (112)

DIVISION 2

Colton Blaha, Owosso (140)

Nevin Brittain, Haslett (189)

Chris Fauson, Charlotte (130)

Bret Fedewa, St. Johns (152)

Caleb Fish, Eaton Rapids (135)

Hunter George, Eaton Rapids (145)

Cross Gonzalez, St. Johns (145)

JD Greathouse, Mason (140)

Quenten Hall, DeWitt (130)

Gabe Larner, DeWitt (171)

Trent Lashuay, St. Johns (140)

Collin Lewis, Eaton Rapids (285)

Cameron Mahlich, Ionia (112)

Lucas McFarland, DeWitt (160)

Austin O’Hearon, Eaton Rapids (145)

Trevor Piggot, Ionia (215)

Emilio Sanchez, St. Johns (119)

Tristen Schultz, Eaton Rapids (171)

Jackson Severns, DeWitt (135)

Ronald Slater, DeWitt (119)

Riley Smith, Mason (285)

Brendon Smith, St. Johns (103)

Kilian Southworth, DeWitt (140)

Ben Surato, Mason (215)

Joe Voondrasek, Owosso (160)

James Whitaker, St. Johns (135)

Kaleob Whitford, St. Johns (125)

Brad Wilton, Mason (189)

Sam York, DeWitt (152)

Brendan Zelenka, St. Johns (112)

DIVISION 3

Kanon Atwell, Lakewood (103)

Brandon Blair, Corunna (285)

Justin Bloom, Williamston (215)

Dylan Briggs, Corunna (160)

Trevor Briggs, Corunna (130)

Jon Clack, Lakewood (160)

Luke Cortez, Corunna (215)

Vern Fields, Lakewood (152)

Anthony Gallagher, Perry (112)

Desmond Gardner, Portland (130)

Sage Gonzalez, Alma (145)

Owen Guilford, Portland (160)

Taylor Jackson, Corunna (189)

Cole Jackson, Lakewood (119)

Jacob Kelley, Lakewood (215)

Kolten Lauer, Perry (171)

Quintin Lopez, Williamston (140)

Jon Maag, Lakewood (125)

Hayden Maus, Portland (152)

Zachary Morris, Ovid-Elsie (189)

Eli Palmer, Williamston (145)

Alex Rosas, Alma (135)

Parker Schiller, Leslie (285)

Greg Simmons, Alma (285)

Jacob Spiess, Perry (125)

Jack Thayer, Corunna (215)

Daniel Thompson, Lakewood (171)

Luke Tromp, Lakewood (285)

DIVISION 4

Nolan Datema, Carson City-Crystal (103)

Connor Marshall, Dansville (103)

Mason Rife, Webberville (189)

Braxton Seida, Carson City-Crystal (140)

Daryn Shepler, Carson City-Crystal (119)

Spencer Shook, Carson City-Crystal (152)

Daniel Smith, Carson City-Crystal (171)

Johnathan Stid, Dansville (160)

Ethen Stiffler, Webberville (171)

Franklin Ulrich, Maple Valley (152)

Jamison Ward, Carson City-Crystal (103)

Brian Yeakey, Carson City-Crystal (189)

Want to go?



What: MHSAA state individual wrestling tournament

When: March 2-4

Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills

Price: All-session reserved tickets $55; single-session reserved tickets $10-$12.