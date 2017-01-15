Lansing area wrestling leaders: Jan. 15

Here is a look at mid-Michigan’s top high school wrestling records.
103
Jake Porter (Perry)…20-2
Viktor Bedaine (Fowler)…15-3
Richard Mayes (Mason)…14-5
Nate Richardson (Ionia)…14-6
Mason Spiess (Ovid-Elsie)…14-6
Carson Hartman (Olivet)…13-3
Nathan Mariutza (Owosso)…12-6
Joe Devaras (Owosso)…10-4
112
Anthony Gallagher (Perry)…21-2
Cameron Mahlich (Ionia)…18-1
Seth Bunting (Mason)…15-2
Cole Cudney (Ionia)…14-6
119
Kyle Fanson (Mason)…12-4
Vasyle Bedaine (Fowler)…12-5
Clayton Jones (Charlotte)…8-4
125
Jacob Spiess (Perry)…23-1
Tanner Miller (Mason)…15-4
Zach Miller (Ovid-Elsie)…10-5
Ethan Getchell (Mason)…10-7
130
Desmond Gardner (Portland)…20-2
Chris Fauson (Charlotte)…14-1
Jayden Guru (Owosso)…13-5
Zach Haynes (Mason)…10-8
135
Dorian Simon (Portland)…17-5
Owen Hilgendorf (Fulton)…15-2
Jacob Fisher (Owosso)…15-3
Devon Schele (Olivet)…12-6
140
JD Greathouse (Mason)…18-1
Isaac Zimmerman (Ovid-Elsie)…15-7
Colton Blaha (Owosso)…12-1
Collen Eaton (Charlotte)…11-3
Cody Elliot (Fowler)…8-2
145
Devin Miller (Portland)…23-0
DJ Hammond (Ovid-Elsie)…19-3
Britton Spencer (Owosso)…13-5
Pheonix Paulin (Ionia)…11-7
Cameron Swanson (Mason)…10-8
152
Jay Michels (Owosso)…14-4
Ryan Ramsey (Portland)…11-1
160
Owen Guilford (Portland)…21-0
Joe Vondrasek (Owosso)…17-1
Ian Stoakes (Ionia)…16-8
Shane McKeown (Olivet)…14-4
Jared Surato (Mason)…11-8
Anthony Williams (Charlotte)…7-3
171
Kolten Lauer (Perry)…23-1
Kyle Hinds (Portland)…19-2
Luke Weaver (Ionia)…14-7
Noah Inglesby (East Lansing)…11-2
Randall Blemaster (Fulton)…11-8
Nate Lepley (Owosso)…10-7
Devin Vasquez (Mason)…4-2
189
Devon Stringhum (Ovid-Elsie)…15-6
Dan Clevenger (Owosso)…14-4
Mark Fox (Olivet)…14-3
Brad Wilton (Mason)…8-0
215
Trevor Piggott (Ionia)…24-0
Ben Surato (Mason)…15-4
285
Riley Smith (Mason)…17-3
BJ Knickerbocker (Ovid-Elsie)…11-4
