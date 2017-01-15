Lansing area wrestling leaders: Jan. 15

Here is a look at mid-Michigan’s top high school wrestling records.

103

Jake Porter (Perry)…20-2

Viktor Bedaine (Fowler)…15-3

Richard Mayes (Mason)…14-5

Nate Richardson (Ionia)…14-6

Mason Spiess (Ovid-Elsie)…14-6

Carson Hartman (Olivet)…13-3

Nathan Mariutza (Owosso)…12-6

Joe Devaras (Owosso)…10-4

112

Anthony Gallagher (Perry)…21-2

Cameron Mahlich (Ionia)…18-1

Seth Bunting (Mason)…15-2

Cole Cudney (Ionia)…14-6

119

Kyle Fanson (Mason)…12-4

Vasyle Bedaine (Fowler)…12-5

Clayton Jones (Charlotte)…8-4

125

Jacob Spiess (Perry)…23-1

Tanner Miller (Mason)…15-4

Zach Miller (Ovid-Elsie)…10-5

Ethan Getchell (Mason)…10-7

130

Desmond Gardner (Portland)…20-2

Chris Fauson (Charlotte)…14-1

Jayden Guru (Owosso)…13-5

Zach Haynes (Mason)…10-8

135

Dorian Simon (Portland)…17-5

Owen Hilgendorf (Fulton)…15-2

Jacob Fisher (Owosso)…15-3

Devon Schele (Olivet)…12-6

140

JD Greathouse (Mason)…18-1

Isaac Zimmerman (Ovid-Elsie)…15-7

Colton Blaha (Owosso)…12-1

Collen Eaton (Charlotte)…11-3

Cody Elliot (Fowler)…8-2

145

Devin Miller (Portland)…23-0

DJ Hammond (Ovid-Elsie)…19-3

Britton Spencer (Owosso)…13-5

Pheonix Paulin (Ionia)…11-7

Cameron Swanson (Mason)…10-8

152

Jay Michels (Owosso)…14-4

Ryan Ramsey (Portland)…11-1

160

Owen Guilford (Portland)…21-0

Joe Vondrasek (Owosso)…17-1

Ian Stoakes (Ionia)…16-8

Shane McKeown (Olivet)…14-4

Jared Surato (Mason)…11-8

Anthony Williams (Charlotte)…7-3

171

Kolten Lauer (Perry)…23-1

Kyle Hinds (Portland)…19-2

Luke Weaver (Ionia)…14-7

Noah Inglesby (East Lansing)…11-2

Randall Blemaster (Fulton)…11-8

Nate Lepley (Owosso)…10-7

Devin Vasquez (Mason)…4-2

189

Devon Stringhum (Ovid-Elsie)…15-6

Dan Clevenger (Owosso)…14-4

Mark Fox (Olivet)…14-3

Brad Wilton (Mason)…8-0

215

Trevor Piggott (Ionia)…24-0

Ben Surato (Mason)…15-4

285

Riley Smith (Mason)…17-3

BJ Knickerbocker (Ovid-Elsie)…11-4

