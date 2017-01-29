Lansing area wrestling leaders: Jan. 29

Here is a look at mid-Michigan’s top high school wrestling records.
Note: Coaches are asked to submit stats to jledwards@lsj.com by Friday night.
103
Jake Porter (Perry)…28-2
Andrew Hughes (Grand Ledge)…26-1
Viktor Bedaine (Fowler)…23-9
Nate Richardson (Ionia)…21-8
Richard Mayes (Mason)…21-9
Mason Spiess (Ovid-Elsie)…21-14
Carson Hartman (Olivet)…20-7
Nathan Maruiutza (Owosso)…19-9
Mohammed Mberwa (Eastern)…12-4
Brenden Smith (St. Johns)…11-6
Josiah Melendez (Sexton)…11-8
Raphael Sigurani (Eaton Rapids)…10-7
112
Anthony Gallagher (Perry)…31-2
Seth Bunting (Mason)…27-2
Wyatt Daniel (Fowlerville)…26-0
Hamadi Lugendo (Sexton)…21-2
Cole Cudney (Ionia)…21-7
Cam Mahlich (Ionia)…20-1
Brendan Zelenka (St. Johns)…16-4
Tommy Lear (Grand Ledge)…14-5
Mason wrestler faltered after his brother died; now he’s back
119
Vasyl Bedaine (Fowler)…22-10
Cole Janes (Grand Ledge)…19-4
Ashton Philburn (Fowlerville)…19-7
Kyle Fanson (Mason)…17-4
Emilio Sanchez (St. Johns)…16-6
125
Jacob Spiess (Perry)…34-2
Jarrett Ferman (Alma)…34-3
Tanner Miller (Mason)…25-6
Zach Miller (Ovid-Elsie)…18-10
Tim Houser (Everett)…15-6
Hayden Campbell (Eaton Rapids)…15-7
Alex Kingsley (Grand Ledge)…15-8
Ethan Getchell (Portland)…15-12
Jack Skidmore (Bath-Lansing Catholic)…12-5
Kaleob Whitford (St. Johns)…8-1
130
Desmond Gardner (Portland)…29-3
Jack Snauko (Grand Ledge)…25-2
Chris Fauson (Charlotte)…23-1
Jayden Guru (Owosso)…21-8
Tanner Orweller (Perry)…20-13
Zach Haynes (Mason)…19-11
Justin Vanblaricum (Alma)…18-12
Cody Persons (Fowlerville)…17-8
Eli Garcia (Ionia)…16-16
Tamarrion Wright (Sexton)…11-11
135
Alex Rosas (Alma)…31-3
Dorian Simon (Portland)…26-6
Jacob Fisher (Owosso)…25-5
Owen Hilgendorf (Fulton)…25-6
James Whitaker (St. Johns)…22-4
Caleb Fish (Eaton Rapids)…21-6
Quintin Lopez (Williamston)…18-8
Karson Kost (Grand Ledge)…17-6
Ihbriam Mkumbukwa (Sexton)…14-7
Devon Schele (Olivet)…13-7
140
Jaden Jerome (Alma)…30-8
JD Greathouse (Mason)…28-3
Isaac Zimmerman (Ovid-Elsie)…24-9
Colton Blaha (Owosso)…21-3
Eli Palmer (Williamston)…19-5
Collen Eaton (Charlotte)…18-6
Phoenix Paulin (Ionia)…18-10
Trent Lashuay (St. Johns)…17-6
Patric Alwood (Fulton)…16-13
Rolando Figueroa (Eastern)…14-1
Coltin Anderson (Eaton Rapids)…13-8
Mike Pickell (Ovid-Elsie)…13-8
Cody Elliot (Fowler)…11-2
Joshua Henderson (Sexton)…11-10
145
Devin Miller (Portland)…31-2
DJ Hammond (Ovid-Elsie)…28-4
Hunter George (Eaton Rapids)…27-1
Austin O’Hearon (Eaton Rapids)…25-2
Kyle McCreery (Alma)…24-9
Cross Gonzalez (St. Johns)…19-6
Britton Spencer (Owosso)…17-11
Cameron Swanson (Mason)…17-13
Ryan Ramsey (Portland)…15-6
Matt Mulholland (Ovid-Elsie)…13-3
Kedrick Tegue (Sexton)…13-7
152
Sage Gonzales (Alma)…36-2
Bret Fedewa (St. Johns)…29-0
Jacob Dixon (Fowlerville)…22-5
Hayden Maus (Portland)…21-3
Jay Michels (Owosso)…20-8
Ethan Orweller (Perry)…17-7
Ratavian Rinkines (Sexton)…11-10
160
Owen Guilford (Portland)…29-2
Joe Vondrasek (Owosso)…25-3
Johnathan Stid (Dansville)…24-5
Braxton Parks (St. Johns)…23-6
Shane McKeown (Olivet)…23-8
Ian Stoakes (Ionia)…21-9
Jared Surato (Mason)…19-12
Chase McManaman (Williamston)…15-9
Anthony Williams (Charlotte)…14-7
Brayden McNamera (Eaton Rapids)…12-6
Devin Harvey (Fowlerville)…7-4
171
Kolten Lauer (Perry)…36-1
Kyle Hinds (Portland)…27-6
Luke Weaver (Ionia)…23-10
Cam Schneider (Ovid-Elsie)…18-6
Noah Inglesby (East Lansing)…17-5
Hunter Wilson (Fowlerville)…17-10
Andwele Pulliam (Eastern)…16-7
Wesley Barnes (Grand Ledge)…15-10
Randall Blemaster (Fulton)…15-12
Nathan Lepley (Owosso)…14-12
Issiah Duncan (Sexton)…11-11
Tristen Schultz (Eaton Rapids)…10-0
Roy Bellamy-Crawford (East Lansing)…10-4
189
Devon Stringhum (Ovid-Elsie)…24-11
Dan Clevenger (Owosso)…22-7
Brad Wilton (Mason)…20-0
Mark Fox (Olivet)…20-10
Zach Hanson-Chesney (Leslie)…14-4
Elijah Stevenson (Sexton)…13-7
Dorian Palmer (Eaton Rapids)…11-10
215
Trevor Piggott (Ionia)…36-0
Ben Surato (Mason)…25-6
Zach Morris (Ovid-Elsie)…24-1
Matt Dolbee (Leslie)…23-8
Tyler Secord (St. Johns)…16-10
Mitchell Krahulik (Grand Ledge)…12-1
Drew Goeddeke (Bath-Lansing Catholic)…12-7
Trayvon Sysum (Eaton Rapids)…11-8
Adam Aguilar (Grand Ledge)…9-5
285
Riley Smith (Mason)…28-4
Greg Simmons (Alma)…23-6
Nic Lloyd (Grand Ledge)…22-2
BJ Knickerbocker (Ovid-Elsie)…22-5
Collin Lewis (Eaton Rapids)…22-6
Nathan Kidd (Perry)…22-12
Tyler Bennett (Fowlerville)…19-1
Stephan Bonham (Sexton)…17-5
Doak Manshum (Portland)…15-12
Elijah Diaz (Eastern)…12-5
St. Johns senior wrestler hoping to avenge state title loss
Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ