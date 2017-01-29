Lansing area wrestling leaders: Jan. 29

Here is a look at mid-Michigan’s top high school wrestling records.

103

Jake Porter (Perry)…28-2

Andrew Hughes (Grand Ledge)…26-1

Viktor Bedaine (Fowler)…23-9

Nate Richardson (Ionia)…21-8

Richard Mayes (Mason)…21-9

Mason Spiess (Ovid-Elsie)…21-14

Carson Hartman (Olivet)…20-7

Nathan Maruiutza (Owosso)…19-9

Mohammed Mberwa (Eastern)…12-4

Brenden Smith (St. Johns)…11-6

Josiah Melendez (Sexton)…11-8

Raphael Sigurani (Eaton Rapids)…10-7

112

Anthony Gallagher (Perry)…31-2

Seth Bunting (Mason)…27-2

Wyatt Daniel (Fowlerville)…26-0

Hamadi Lugendo (Sexton)…21-2

Cole Cudney (Ionia)…21-7

Cam Mahlich (Ionia)…20-1

Brendan Zelenka (St. Johns)…16-4

Tommy Lear (Grand Ledge)…14-5

119

Vasyl Bedaine (Fowler)…22-10

Cole Janes (Grand Ledge)…19-4

Ashton Philburn (Fowlerville)…19-7

Kyle Fanson (Mason)…17-4

Emilio Sanchez (St. Johns)…16-6

125

Jacob Spiess (Perry)…34-2

Jarrett Ferman (Alma)…34-3

Tanner Miller (Mason)…25-6

Zach Miller (Ovid-Elsie)…18-10

Tim Houser (Everett)…15-6

Hayden Campbell (Eaton Rapids)…15-7

Alex Kingsley (Grand Ledge)…15-8

Ethan Getchell (Portland)…15-12

Jack Skidmore (Bath-Lansing Catholic)…12-5

Kaleob Whitford (St. Johns)…8-1

130

Desmond Gardner (Portland)…29-3

Jack Snauko (Grand Ledge)…25-2

Chris Fauson (Charlotte)…23-1

Jayden Guru (Owosso)…21-8

Tanner Orweller (Perry)…20-13

Zach Haynes (Mason)…19-11

Justin Vanblaricum (Alma)…18-12

Cody Persons (Fowlerville)…17-8

Eli Garcia (Ionia)…16-16

Tamarrion Wright (Sexton)…11-11

135

Alex Rosas (Alma)…31-3

Dorian Simon (Portland)…26-6

Jacob Fisher (Owosso)…25-5

Owen Hilgendorf (Fulton)…25-6

James Whitaker (St. Johns)…22-4

Caleb Fish (Eaton Rapids)…21-6

Quintin Lopez (Williamston)…18-8

Karson Kost (Grand Ledge)…17-6

Ihbriam Mkumbukwa (Sexton)…14-7

Devon Schele (Olivet)…13-7

140

Jaden Jerome (Alma)…30-8

JD Greathouse (Mason)…28-3

Isaac Zimmerman (Ovid-Elsie)…24-9

Colton Blaha (Owosso)…21-3

Eli Palmer (Williamston)…19-5

Collen Eaton (Charlotte)…18-6

Phoenix Paulin (Ionia)…18-10

Trent Lashuay (St. Johns)…17-6

Patric Alwood (Fulton)…16-13

Rolando Figueroa (Eastern)…14-1

Coltin Anderson (Eaton Rapids)…13-8

Mike Pickell (Ovid-Elsie)…13-8

Cody Elliot (Fowler)…11-2

Joshua Henderson (Sexton)…11-10

145

Devin Miller (Portland)…31-2

DJ Hammond (Ovid-Elsie)…28-4

Hunter George (Eaton Rapids)…27-1

Austin O’Hearon (Eaton Rapids)…25-2

Kyle McCreery (Alma)…24-9

Cross Gonzalez (St. Johns)…19-6

Britton Spencer (Owosso)…17-11

Cameron Swanson (Mason)…17-13

Ryan Ramsey (Portland)…15-6

Matt Mulholland (Ovid-Elsie)…13-3

Kedrick Tegue (Sexton)…13-7

152

Sage Gonzales (Alma)…36-2

Bret Fedewa (St. Johns)…29-0

Jacob Dixon (Fowlerville)…22-5

Hayden Maus (Portland)…21-3

Jay Michels (Owosso)…20-8

Ethan Orweller (Perry)…17-7

Ratavian Rinkines (Sexton)…11-10

160

Owen Guilford (Portland)…29-2

Joe Vondrasek (Owosso)…25-3

Johnathan Stid (Dansville)…24-5

Braxton Parks (St. Johns)…23-6

Shane McKeown (Olivet)…23-8

Ian Stoakes (Ionia)…21-9

Jared Surato (Mason)…19-12

Chase McManaman (Williamston)…15-9

Anthony Williams (Charlotte)…14-7

Brayden McNamera (Eaton Rapids)…12-6

Devin Harvey (Fowlerville)…7-4

171

Kolten Lauer (Perry)…36-1

Kyle Hinds (Portland)…27-6

Luke Weaver (Ionia)…23-10

Cam Schneider (Ovid-Elsie)…18-6

Noah Inglesby (East Lansing)…17-5

Hunter Wilson (Fowlerville)…17-10

Andwele Pulliam (Eastern)…16-7

Wesley Barnes (Grand Ledge)…15-10

Randall Blemaster (Fulton)…15-12

Nathan Lepley (Owosso)…14-12

Issiah Duncan (Sexton)…11-11

Tristen Schultz (Eaton Rapids)…10-0

Roy Bellamy-Crawford (East Lansing)…10-4

189

Devon Stringhum (Ovid-Elsie)…24-11

Dan Clevenger (Owosso)…22-7

Brad Wilton (Mason)…20-0

Mark Fox (Olivet)…20-10

Zach Hanson-Chesney (Leslie)…14-4

Elijah Stevenson (Sexton)…13-7

Dorian Palmer (Eaton Rapids)…11-10

215

Trevor Piggott (Ionia)…36-0

Ben Surato (Mason)…25-6

Zach Morris (Ovid-Elsie)…24-1

Matt Dolbee (Leslie)…23-8

Tyler Secord (St. Johns)…16-10

Mitchell Krahulik (Grand Ledge)…12-1

Drew Goeddeke (Bath-Lansing Catholic)…12-7

Trayvon Sysum (Eaton Rapids)…11-8

Adam Aguilar (Grand Ledge)…9-5

285

Riley Smith (Mason)…28-4

Greg Simmons (Alma)…23-6

Nic Lloyd (Grand Ledge)…22-2

BJ Knickerbocker (Ovid-Elsie)…22-5

Collin Lewis (Eaton Rapids)…22-6

Nathan Kidd (Perry)…22-12

Tyler Bennett (Fowlerville)…19-1

Stephan Bonham (Sexton)…17-5

Doak Manshum (Portland)…15-12

Elijah Diaz (Eastern)…12-5

