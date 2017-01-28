Lansing Catholic boys stun No. 10 Williamston in comeback effort

WILLIAMSTON – The only thing running through Josh Kramer’s mind was, “Don’t miss.”

The Lansing Catholic boys basketball sophomore went off script in the lasting moments of Friday’s tied ball game with Class B No. 10-ranked Williamston. The out-of-bounds play that was designed to put the ball in the hands of senior Chuck Plaehn — who gave the Cougars a fighting chance with a 30-point performance — was quickly forgotten when senior Evan Gadola and Kramer saw a sliver of hope in the middle of the Hornets’ defense.

It was a risky move, but one that ended up paying off in the end.

Kramer scored the final two points of his 17-point night with 10.5 seconds left to help Lansing Catholic stun Williamston, 76-72, and end a two-game losing skid.

“The play was drawn up to get Chuck the ball and then a hand off to Evan Gadola,” said Kramer, who was fouled on the shot. “They just left the middle wide open. Me and Gadola just looked at each other.

“I was so scared. Once I threw it up and they called the foul, I was like, ‘We got this game.'”

The Cougars (6-4, 4-2) came out of halftime trailing their conference rival by 10. The Hornets (10-2, 5-1) quickly added to their lead out of the break with a bucket from Frankie Toomey, but Lansing Catholic punched back with a 19-5 run to take a 54-52 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars, who trailed by as many as 12 points, had five different scorers during the game-changing spurt, which included a trio of 3-point buckets. Lansing Catholic hit six shots from downtown in the final 16 minutes.

Plaehn, who scored 18 of his 30 points in the first half, said Lansing Catholic went into halftime feeling it was within striking distance.

“We knew going into half we were down 10, but it didn’t feel like it,” said Plaehn, who also added 12 rebounds and six assists. “I was smiling (during the run). I couldn’t help it. I was having so much fun. Running back, seeing Evan Gadola after he hit a 3, all I could think was, ‘This is great’.”

Kramer, who also had seven rebounds, opened the fourth quarter with a 3 to give the Cougars a five-point lead, which was their biggest of the night. The two rivals traded buckets, but two triples within two minutes from Williamston junior Cole Kleiver, who had a team-high 25 points, tied the game at 64. Kramer and Gadola, who pitched in with 10 points, allowed Lansing Catholic to regain the lead, 69-64, with back-to-back buckets.

Kleiver hit his third 3 of the quarter immediately after Gadola’s basket, and Sy Barnett, who scored 18 points, tied the game back up with a bucket of his own. Kleiver and Gadola traded 3-point plays before Kramer’s bucket handed the Cougars the game for good. Williamston turned the ball over on its next possession and it led to a Gadola bucket to seal the game.

“They played harder than us in every aspect of the game,” said Kleiver, whose team was on a five-game winning streak before the loss. “They just wanted it more than us.

“Defensively, we weren’t talking enough.”

Lansing Catholic’s Matt Plaehn added six points and seven rebounds.

Williamston’s Sean Cobb scored 13 points.

