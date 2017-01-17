Lansing Christian boys start No. 1 in AP basketball poll

The Lansing Christian boys basketball team entered the season with high expectations.

And the Pilgrims have lived up to those as the season approaches its middle stages.

Lansing Christian has started 7-1 and is perfect in the GLAC entering play this week. That early success has led to the Pilgrims being ranked No. 1 in Class D in the inaugural Associated Press boys basketball poll.

Lansing Christian is one of six boys teams from the Lansing area featured in the inaugural rankings.

East Lansing, which is one of two unbeaten boys teams in the Lansing area, is No. 3 in Class A. Pewamo-Westphalia – the area’s other undefeated team – is No. 4 in Class C.

Williamston is ranked No. 7 in Class B, while Fowler is No. 3 in Class D to round out the boys teams ranked in the top 10. Fulton is receiving votes in Class D.

In this week’s girls poll, Williamston and Pewamo-Westphalia are the highest ranked teams from the Lansing area. Williamston is No. 3 in Class B and P-W is No. 3 in Class C after knocking off previously top-ranked Laingsburg.

Williamston and P-W are among seven mid-Michigan girls teams featured in this week’s poll.

East Lansing and DeWitt remained in the top-10 in Class A with the Trojans at No. 9 and the Panthers No. 10.

Joining P-W in the top 10 in Class C is Laingsburg, which fell to No. 6 this week. Portland St. Patrick is the only other Lansing area team ranked in the top 10 and is No. 6 in Class D.

Alma is receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class B.

Lansing area high school basketball power poll

ASSOCIATED PRESS HOOPS RANKINGS

BOYS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (9-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (6-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (8-0) 62

4. Detroit U-D Jesuit (7-2) 48

5. Detroit East English (7-1) 45

6. Muskegon (7-0) 36

7. Macomb Dakota (6-3) 33

8. Kalamazoo Central (7-1) 32

9. Holland West Ottawa (6-1) 26

10. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (9-1) 25

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Saginaw (7-1) 24, Belleville (7-1) 20, Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) 19, Detroit King (6-1) 19, Ann Arbor Skyline (7-3) 14, Walled Lake Western (7-1) 13.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (8-0) 58

2. River Rouge (9-0) 55

3. Benton Harbor (1) (9-0) 53

4. New Haven (7-1) 37

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 36

6. Bridgeport (8-0) 35

7. Williamston (8-1) 33

8. Wayland (5-2) 28

9. Freeland (7-0) 27

10. Big Rapids (6-0) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 22, Dundee (9-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. McBain (4) (8-0) 74

2. Flint Beecher (1) (6-2) 54

3. Negaunee (7-0) 45

4. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0) 42

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (7-0) 40

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-0) 39

7. Norway (8-0) 36

8. Sand Creek (8-0) 31

9. Hanover-Horton (6-0) 30

(tie)Beaverton (7-1) 30

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Manton (6-1) 25, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 24, Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-0) 20, Niles Brandywine (7-0) 17, Marlette (9-0) 16, Iron Mountain (7-1) 14.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Lansing Christian (1) (7-1) 56

2. Powers North Central (3) (7-0) 54

3. Fowler (6-1) 48

4. Buckley (5-0) 46

5. Hillman (5-0) 43

6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (5-4) 31

7. Frankfort-Elberta (5-0) 26

8. Bark River-Harris (7-1) 22

9. Bellaire (7-1) 20

10. Brimley (7-2) 13

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (5-1) 13, Fulton-Middleton (4-3) 12.

GIRLS

Class A

School Total Points

1. Detroit King (3) (7-1) 67

(tie)Warren Cousino (8-2) 67

3. Saginaw Heritage (2) (10-0) 64

4. Midland Dow (8-1) 58

5. Port Huron Northern (9-1) 56

6. Clarkston (10-1) 39

7. Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) 37

8. Southfield A & T (6-3) 36

9. East Lansing (7-1) 31

10. DeWitt (8-1) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit Renaissance (7-1) 22, East Kentwood (9-1) 16, Marquette (9-1) 13.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (9-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (10-0) 67

3. Williamston (10-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1) 60

5. Marshall (8-1) 58

6. Freeland (8-0) 50

7. Bay City John Glenn (7-2) 44

8. Frankenmuth (9-1) 35

9. Ida (8-1) 32

10. Kalkaska (5-0) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hamilton (8-1) 24, Holland Christian (7-2) 18, Alma (7-1) 16, Marine City (8-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (7-1) 50

2. Sandusky (1) (10-0) 49

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 46

4. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (3) (7-0) 45

(tie) Flint Hamady (8-1) 45

6. Laingsburg (7-1) 43

7. Reese (8-1) 42

8. Centreville (9-1) 40

9. Hemlock (8-1) 37

10. St. Ignace LaSalle (6-1) 35

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (9-0) 31, Beaverton (7-0) 29, Byron (8-1) 22, Norway (8-0) 20, Munising (8-0) 13.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (10-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (9-0) 56

3. Rogers City (8-0) 52

4. Portland St. Patrick (8-2) 45

5. Cedarville (7-1) 41

6. Bellaire (7-1) 37

7. Hillman (7-1) 32

8. Waterford Our Lady (6-3) 27

9. McBain Northern Mich. Christian (6-2) 24

10. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (8-1) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (6-1) 14, Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-2) 13, Baraga (7-1) 13.