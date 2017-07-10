Massive OT Larry Dixon lets his play -- and his cleats -- do the talking

Hahnville OL Larry Dixon rocking #TheBoot cleats pic.twitter.com/7VsRsIvh4I — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 8, 2017

Larry Dixon is a large man with a lot of pride from where he comes from.

He is 6-5, 330 pounds and is a three-star offensive tackle from Hahnville High in Louisiana.

Dixon was among the star performers at the Varsity Preps Elite camp and has six reported offers, including Mississippi State and Houston.

He was on the field wearing custom Under Armour cleats that represent symbols from Louisiana and have the name of the state across them.

We asked him about his cleats:

“I told my mom that I needed cleats to wear to all the camps I go to,” he said. “But I wanted to go with something that represented where I’m from and my home and represent everyone who helped raise me.”

“When I saw the Louisiana cleats, it was love at first sight.”