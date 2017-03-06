Las Vegas' All-American Pride takes home adidas 7v7 National Championship

LAS VEGAS—Making good on the adage “third time’s a charm,” Las Vegas-based All-American Pride finally got to hoist a trophy.

Well, more like a heavyweight belt.

After getting eliminated from the quarterfinals of an adidas 7v7 regional event in Redondo Beach two weeks ago, and the Pylon 7on7 Las Vegas National Championship last weekend, the Pride was the last team standing Sunday in the adidas 7v7 National Championship.

Needing to defeat previously unbeaten L.A. Magic twice in the double elimination tournament, All-American Pride did just that, and for their effort was awarded a one-of-a-kind, customized championship belt.

Behind the crafty work of quarterback Kenyon Oblad, the Pride won 32-6 in the “if” game, and 30-20 in the final contest. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback who attends Liberty (Nev.) carved up the Magic’s secondary in both games, tossing a combined seven TD passes, including a pair to Las Vegas High’s Elijah Hicks.

“I’ll be honest, I did not think we were going to win this tournament after yesterday’s performance, we went 1-2,” Oblad said “But today we pulled it together, we played as a team, we played great—we beat the best teams in the nation.”

Said Hicks: “We continued to believe, we continued to practice and we built chemistry. We proved that there is enough talent in Las Vegas to compete with anyone in the country.”

Last week All-American Pride got past national 7-man powerhouses such as Rahrebreed, Ground Zero and Florida Fire to reach the finals. This week the team knocked off TMP Elite (Calif.), Fast Houston, Premium Legends (Calif.) en route to the Magic, which hadn’t lost until the championship round.

“We’ve got kids from seven different schools that can play with anybody on the field,” coach Jeromy Oblad said. “It was very impressive and we stepped up and played. Sometimes we had mistakes, but we played through it and we played together as a team.”

This was also the third week in a row the Pride started a tournament in the shadow of fellow Las Vegas 7-man team 702 Elite, which was the defending champion from last week’s Pylon event. And while the Pride quietly made its way through bracket play, it was the highly-touted Elite that found itself with an early exit.

“We have a lot of respect for 702 Elite, and I think they have a lot of respect for us. They realize that we’re a good team, but I don’t think the rest of the nation does,” Kenyon Oblad said. “But now we’re the national champions and I think everyone realizes Las Vegas, as a whole, can compete with anyone else in the country.”