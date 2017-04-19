Michigan State football signee injured in jet ski accident

Michigan State signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured Monday in a jet ski accident while on a family vacation in the Bahamas, according to his aunt, Suzy Jean.

Jean told the Free Press in an email that Paulino-Bell is in stable condition in the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She said her nephew initially was brought to Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Bahamas, after the accident but was flown back to Florida for further treatment.

Dejmi Dumervil Jean, a teammate of Paulino-Bell’s at St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., said Paulino-Bell suffered internal injuries in the accident. The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

Suzy Jean set up a Go Fund Me page for donations “to help his parents raise the necessary funds needed to cover the unexpected medical expenses from this horrible accident.”

Paulino-Bell signed with the Spartans on Feb. 1 and was expected to contend for playing time this fall at defensive end. He was rated No. 33 at defensive end by ESPN.com, No. 41 at his position by Scout.com and was a consensus top 100 player in Florida. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Tamarac, Fla., helped St. Thomas Aquinas to the Class 7A state championship and the No. 5 ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25 national rankings. He had 40 tackles with five sacks as a senior.

“When you see that big-body guy with his big hands like that, you cannot help but be attracted and say, ‘Who’s that? Who’s that guy?’” MSU coach Mark Dantonio said of Paulino-Bell on signing day. “Has tremendous speed off the edge. Will impact this football program in a lot of ways, sort of a nationally recruited guy. … He’s used to success, and I think he’ll be a great pass rusher for us among other things.”

Our best to @Legendary__8 as he recovers. Good to hear him in good spirits. He is looking forward to the fall. 🙏. #GoGreen — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) April 18, 2017

The story was first reported by 247Sports.com.