Where are they now? Last 10 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Players of the Year

Basketball is winding down across the country and USA TODAY Sports is about to select its American Family Insurance ALL-USA Basketball Teams for boys and girls. The boys team will be released Tuesday and the girls team next week.
But before we look at the top players this season, let’s look back. In the gallery below are the last 10 winners of the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year with what they looked like then and what they look like now.
ALL-USA Boys Basketball, American Family Insurance, andrew wiggins, austin rivers, ben simmons, boys basketball, Derrick Favors, Harrison Barnes, Jahlil Okafor, Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball, Nerlens Noel, Samardo Samuels, ALL-USA
