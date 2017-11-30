Late Kansas football coach to be memorialized in Rose Bowl Parade float

It’s nearly impossible to take solace from a stylized memorial to a parent or mentor gone too soon, but in the pantheon of meaningful memorials, being remembered in a Rose Parade float made of living flowers is a good one. Particularly for an organ donor.

As reported by Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV, the annual New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena will feature a float celebrating organ donation. One of the 45 organ donors being remembered in the 2018 float is former Blue Valley (Kan.) football coach Eric Driskell, who died following a ruptured brain aneurysm in February.

Driskell was a beloved coach at Blue Valley who led the Tigers to a pair of state titles during his tenure. On January 1, the float which will honor his memory will feature eight living donors and recipients as part of a florid backdrop that harkens to ancient Mexican civilizations.

Hours later, the 2018 Rose Bowl will take place, providing a football capstone to one final memorial to Driskell’s life and career. It’s a fitting one for a coach who had a significant impact on hundreds of lives over the course of six years as a head coach and many more as an assistant.