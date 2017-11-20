Late-season push helps Martinsburg, Chandler crack Super 25 rankings

Two defending state champion teams made a late-season push to earn their way into the Super 25 high school football rankings.

No. 24 Martinsburg (W.Va.), which won the 2016 AAA state championship, improved to 12-0 as quarterback Tyson Bangent threw four touchdown passes in a 54-0 defeat of John Marshall (Glen Dale) in an AAA quarterfinal Friday. The Bulldogs have allowed no points and two first downs in two playoff games.

No. 25 Chandler (Ariz.), which began the season in the Super 25, returns and has a chance to win its second consecutive 6A championship in two weeks. The Wolves improved to 11-2 as quarterback Jacob Conover threw for 367 yards and seven touchdowns, including five to wide receiver Gunner Romney, in a 51-10 defeat of Red Mountain (Mesa) in a 6A semifinal Friday.

The top of the rankings stayed the same as No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rolled past Long Beach Poly (Long Beach) 55-13 in a Southern Section Div. I quarterfinal Friday. Elias Ricks had two interceptions.

Two previously ranked teams dropped out: No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) and No. 25 Centennial (Peoria, Ariz).