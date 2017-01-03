Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

With the Under Armour All-America Game last weekend, a number of high-profile recruits have made their college decision. Seven more players are expected to announce this week at the Army All-American Bowl. Many will be enrolled within days of the games.

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.

The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.

Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 with Georgia having moved to No. 2 over Ohio State, which dropped to No. 3.

Rank Team 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Alabama 1 1 1 1 1 2 Georgia 3 2 2 2 2.25 3 Ohio State 2 3 3 5 3.25 4 Michigan 4 4 5 3 4 5 Oklahoma 6 6 4 4 5 6 LSU 7 5 7 9 7 7 Texas A&M 9 8 6 6 7.25 8 Florida State 5 7 8 11 7.75 T10 Notre Dame 10 9 10 10 9.75 T10 Tennessee 11 11 9 8 9.75 12 Auburn 8 10 15 7 10 13 Penn State 13 14 11 13 12.75 T14 Clemson 12 12 16 15 13.75 T14 Miami 15 13 13 14 13.75 16 South Carolina 14 16 12 19 15.25 17 Maryland 17 20 14 12 15.75 18 USC 16 15 22 16 17.25 19 Florida 19 18 17 21 18.75 20 Washington 18 17 25 17 19.25 21 Colorado 21 19 23 20 20.75 22 Mississippi State 20 23 24 18 21.25 23 Arkansas 22 21 21 24 22 24 Louisville 25 24 19 23 22.75 25 Kentucky 23 26 20 27 24 26 Arizona 29 31 18 25 25.75 27 Michigan State 28 28 28 22 26.5 28 North Carolina 24 22 36 29 27.75 29 Oklahoma State 27 30 30 30 29.25 30 Nebraska 31 25 39 26 30.25 31 Rutgers 32 33 26 32 30.75 32 Virginia Tech 26 34 34 33 31.75 33 Texas Tech 30 40 33 28 32.75 34 Northwestern 37 32 38 31 34.5 T35 Duke 35 27 29 51 35.5 T35 Pittsburgh 33 29 37 43 35.5 T37 Missouri 38 41 32 41 38 T37 West Virginia 44 41 27 40 38 T39 Washington State 36 41 43 35 38.75 T39 Texas 34 37 47 37 38.75 T41 Iowa State 43 41 31 42 39.25 T41 Illinois 42 41 40 34 39.25 43 Oregon 41 38 48 36 40.75 44 Wisconsin 40 39 35 50 41 45 Syracuse 50 35 44 44 43.25 T46 Oregon State 45 41 41 48 43.75 T46 Stanford 49 41 46 39 43.75 48 Mississippi 39 41 51 45 44 49 Virginia 47 41 45 51 46 50 Iowa 46 41 51 47 46.25

Updated: 1/3/17