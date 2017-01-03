Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

With the Under Armour All-America Game last weekend, a number of high-profile recruits have made their college decision. Seven more players are expected to announce this week at the Army All-American Bowl. Many will be enrolled within days of the games.
Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.
The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.
Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 with Georgia having moved to No. 2 over Ohio State, which dropped to No. 3.
|Rank
|Team
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Alabama
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Georgia
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2.25
|3
|Ohio State
|2
|3
|3
|5
|3.25
|4
|Michigan
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|6
|6
|4
|4
|5
|6
|LSU
|7
|5
|7
|9
|7
|7
|Texas A&M
|9
|8
|6
|6
|7.25
|8
|Florida State
|5
|7
|8
|11
|7.75
|T10
|Notre Dame
|10
|9
|10
|10
|9.75
|T10
|Tennessee
|11
|11
|9
|8
|9.75
|12
|Auburn
|8
|10
|15
|7
|10
|13
|Penn State
|13
|14
|11
|13
|12.75
|T14
|Clemson
|12
|12
|16
|15
|13.75
|T14
|Miami
|15
|13
|13
|14
|13.75
|16
|South Carolina
|14
|16
|12
|19
|15.25
|17
|Maryland
|17
|20
|14
|12
|15.75
|18
|USC
|16
|15
|22
|16
|17.25
|19
|Florida
|19
|18
|17
|21
|18.75
|20
|Washington
|18
|17
|25
|17
|19.25
|21
|Colorado
|21
|19
|23
|20
|20.75
|22
|Mississippi State
|20
|23
|24
|18
|21.25
|23
|Arkansas
|22
|21
|21
|24
|22
|24
|Louisville
|25
|24
|19
|23
|22.75
|25
|Kentucky
|23
|26
|20
|27
|24
|26
|Arizona
|29
|31
|18
|25
|25.75
|27
|Michigan State
|28
|28
|28
|22
|26.5
|28
|North Carolina
|24
|22
|36
|29
|27.75
|29
|Oklahoma State
|27
|30
|30
|30
|29.25
|30
|Nebraska
|31
|25
|39
|26
|30.25
|31
|Rutgers
|32
|33
|26
|32
|30.75
|32
|Virginia Tech
|26
|34
|34
|33
|31.75
|33
|Texas Tech
|30
|40
|33
|28
|32.75
|34
|Northwestern
|37
|32
|38
|31
|34.5
|T35
|Duke
|35
|27
|29
|51
|35.5
|T35
|Pittsburgh
|33
|29
|37
|43
|35.5
|T37
|Missouri
|38
|41
|32
|41
|38
|T37
|West Virginia
|44
|41
|27
|40
|38
|T39
|Washington State
|36
|41
|43
|35
|38.75
|T39
|Texas
|34
|37
|47
|37
|38.75
|T41
|Iowa State
|43
|41
|31
|42
|39.25
|T41
|Illinois
|42
|41
|40
|34
|39.25
|43
|Oregon
|41
|38
|48
|36
|40.75
|44
|Wisconsin
|40
|39
|35
|50
|41
|45
|Syracuse
|50
|35
|44
|44
|43.25
|T46
|Oregon State
|45
|41
|41
|48
|43.75
|T46
|Stanford
|49
|41
|46
|39
|43.75
|48
|Mississippi
|39
|41
|51
|45
|44
|49
|Virginia
|47
|41
|45
|51
|46
|50
|Iowa
|46
|41
|51
|47
|46.25
Updated: 1/3/17
