UPDATED: Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017 through midday on National Signing Day.

The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41; teams not ranked in the other rankings received a 51.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 and won a national recruiting title for the seventh consecutive year. Ohio Stat was No. 2, finishing second in three of the four rankings. USC was a big winner on National Signing Day and moved to No. 5. Florida State moved up to No. 6 thanks largely to Marvin Wilson’s decision.

UPDATED 2/1/17 at 8:15 pm ET

Rank Team 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Alabama 1 1 1 1 1 2 Ohio State 2 2 2 4 2.5 3 Georgia 3 3 3 2 2.75 4 Michigan 5 6 4 3 4.5 5 USC 4 5 6 5 5 6 Florida State 6 4 5 8 5.75 T7 LSU 7 7 8 7 7.25 T7 Oklahoma 8 8 7 6 7.25 T9 Texas A&M 12 11 10 9 10.5 T9 Florida 10 13 9 10 10.5 11 Auburn 9 9 14 11 10.75 12 Miami 13 12 11 17 13.25 13 Notre Dame 11 16 13 13 13.25 14 Penn State 15 17 12 14 14.5 15 Tennessee 17 15 15 15 15.5 16 Maryland 18 20 16 12 16.5 17 Stanford 14 14 18 24 17.5 18 Clemson 16 10 21 26 18.25 19 South Carolina 21 19 17 19 19 20 UCLA 19 18 20 21 19.5 T21 Nebraska 23 21 19 18 20.25 T21 Oregon 20 23 22 16 20.25 23 Washington 22 22 23 23 22.5 T24 Virginia Tech 25 25 28 20 24.5 T24 Mississippi State 24 24 25 25 24.5 26 Arkansas 28 26 24 27 26.25 27 North Carolina 27 28 27 32 28.5 28 Texas 26 33 29 28 29 29 Louisville 32 29 25 31 29.25 30 Michigan State 34 32 31 22 29.75 31 Kentucky 29 30 26 35 30 32 Colorado 35 27 32 29 30.75 33 Mississippi 30 36 37 30 33.25 34 Pittsburgh 33 31 34 42 35 35 TCU 31 37 39 37 36 T36 Baylor 39 39 32 36 36.5 T36 Oklahoma State 38 35 34 41 37 38 Iowa 41 41 38 40 40 39 Utah 37 41 50 33 40.25 T40 Illinois 44 41 46 34 41.25 T40 Wisconsin 40 41 33 51 41.25 42 Arizona State 36 38 48 44 41.5 43 Arizona 45 41 36 46 42 44 Rutgers 42 41 41 45 42.25 45 Washington State 43 41 51 39 43.5 T46 Georgia Tech 46 40 39 51 44 T46 Duke 47 34 44 51 44 T46 Oregon State 49 41 43 43 44 49 Minnesota 51 41 51 38 45.25 50 Iowa State 51 41 42 51 46.25

