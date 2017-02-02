UPDATED: Latest 2017 College Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017 through midday on National Signing Day.
The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41; teams not ranked in the other rankings received a 51.
Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 and won a national recruiting title for the seventh consecutive year. Ohio Stat was No. 2, finishing second in three of the four rankings. USC was a big winner on National Signing Day and moved to No. 5. Florida State moved up to No. 6 thanks largely to Marvin Wilson’s decision.
|Rank
|Team
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Alabama
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2.5
|3
|Georgia
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2.75
|4
|Michigan
|5
|6
|4
|3
|4.5
|5
|USC
|4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Florida State
|6
|4
|5
|8
|5.75
|T7
|LSU
|7
|7
|8
|7
|7.25
|T7
|Oklahoma
|8
|8
|7
|6
|7.25
|T9
|Texas A&M
|12
|11
|10
|9
|10.5
|T9
|Florida
|10
|13
|9
|10
|10.5
|11
|Auburn
|9
|9
|14
|11
|10.75
|12
|Miami
|13
|12
|11
|17
|13.25
|13
|Notre Dame
|11
|16
|13
|13
|13.25
|14
|Penn State
|15
|17
|12
|14
|14.5
|15
|Tennessee
|17
|15
|15
|15
|15.5
|16
|Maryland
|18
|20
|16
|12
|16.5
|17
|Stanford
|14
|14
|18
|24
|17.5
|18
|Clemson
|16
|10
|21
|26
|18.25
|19
|South Carolina
|21
|19
|17
|19
|19
|20
|UCLA
|19
|18
|20
|21
|19.5
|T21
|Nebraska
|23
|21
|19
|18
|20.25
|T21
|Oregon
|20
|23
|22
|16
|20.25
|23
|Washington
|22
|22
|23
|23
|22.5
|T24
|Virginia Tech
|25
|25
|28
|20
|24.5
|T24
|Mississippi State
|24
|24
|25
|25
|24.5
|26
|Arkansas
|28
|26
|24
|27
|26.25
|27
|North Carolina
|27
|28
|27
|32
|28.5
|28
|Texas
|26
|33
|29
|28
|29
|29
|Louisville
|32
|29
|25
|31
|29.25
|30
|Michigan State
|34
|32
|31
|22
|29.75
|31
|Kentucky
|29
|30
|26
|35
|30
|32
|Colorado
|35
|27
|32
|29
|30.75
|33
|Mississippi
|30
|36
|37
|30
|33.25
|34
|Pittsburgh
|33
|31
|34
|42
|35
|35
|TCU
|31
|37
|39
|37
|36
|T36
|Baylor
|39
|39
|32
|36
|36.5
|T36
|Oklahoma State
|38
|35
|34
|41
|37
|38
|Iowa
|41
|41
|38
|40
|40
|39
|Utah
|37
|41
|50
|33
|40.25
|T40
|Illinois
|44
|41
|46
|34
|41.25
|T40
|Wisconsin
|40
|41
|33
|51
|41.25
|42
|Arizona State
|36
|38
|48
|44
|41.5
|43
|Arizona
|45
|41
|36
|46
|42
|44
|Rutgers
|42
|41
|41
|45
|42.25
|45
|Washington State
|43
|41
|51
|39
|43.5
|T46
|Georgia Tech
|46
|40
|39
|51
|44
|T46
|Duke
|47
|34
|44
|51
|44
|T46
|Oregon State
|49
|41
|43
|43
|44
|49
|Minnesota
|51
|41
|51
|38
|45.25
|50
|Iowa State
|51
|41
|42
|51
|46.25
