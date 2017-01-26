Latest Chino Hills feats: 49 for LiAngelo Ball in just three quarters

It was a down night for LiAngelo Ball in No. 5 Chino Hills’ latest rout; the superstar senior was held below 50 points in the Huskies’ 122-74 rout of Rancho Cucamonga. Yet, there was a reason Ball was held below a half century: He only played in three periods of the game.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times and San Gabriel Valley News, among other outlets, the senior leader of the Huskies pitched in 49 points as Chino Hills raced to a 56th straight win. You can see the highlights from the ictory above.

While LiAngelo Ball was the true standout again a week after his 60-point outburst, his little brother, LaMelo Ball, had 23 points in the win.

Both those totals pale in comparison to LiAngelo’s remarkable 60-point explosion, even if his per-minute scoring average might have been even higher against Rancho Cucamonga as the game slipped out of control.

Now, the Huskies have a legitimate chance to earn a second-consecutive Super 25 national title if they can keep up their pace … even if LiAngelo or his brother aren’t erupting for Kobe Bryant-esque totals every night.