Latest recruiting news and notes from around the ACC

Prospect of the Week

Five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, the No. 10 prospect in the 2017 class, is set to make his announcement and it looks like it will be between LSU and ACC power Florida State. Ohio State and Oklahoma remained involved, but the Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal standout seem to be learning toward LSU or Florida State. The Seminoles are preaching tough love and great competition, and LSU is talking about exposure for the NFL. LSU may have the inside track, but Florida State always seems to pull a signing day surprise.

Prospect on the Rise

Dazz Newsome, a one-time Maryland commit, is looking at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and the Terps. Although he is a Virginia Tech legacy, all signs point toward the Tar Heels. He was committed to Maryland for a while, but North Carolina and Virginia Tech made huge moves on him in the last month. The Tar Heels seem like a great fit, and he should make the announcement on signing day.

Underclassman of the Week

Four-star class of 2018 Greensboro (N.C.) Page outside linebacker Alan Tisdale had another big season. It is early, but North Carolina and Virginia Tech are in the best shape. The other schools to offer are NC State, Wake Forest and East Carolina.

Commitment Watch

Christopher Henderson, the No. 6 athlete in the South, was once committed to Miami and as he readies for signing day, it looks like the Hurricanes will again get his commitment. The Miami Christopher Columbus standout was trending to Florida for a while, but the ‘Canes had a strong season, coach Mark Richt is building the prorgam and it looks as if Henderson bought in. He is a burner who ran 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and at 6-foot, 175 pounds, is remarkably athletic.