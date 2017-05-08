California swim coach dies in car crash on way to championship meet

A swim coach in California died in a car crash on the way to the Moore League championship that his team would win for a state record 45th consecutive year.

Latham Bell, an assistant coach at Wilson High and an elementary school teacher in Long Beach, crashed into a restaurant on his way to the meet, police told the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Bell, 53, lost control of the car and careened into the patio of a restaurant, injuring three, including a woman who was trapped under the car.

A cause of death has not been determined. According to the report, it was not clear if that cause was the medical emergency or the crash.

“Latham had a booming voice and a huge heart that he dedicated to the Wilson aquatics community,” Wilson water polo coach Jeff Nesmith told the Press-Telegram.