LaVar Ball gets technical at AAU game, pulls team off the court

LaVar Ball got a technical foul and pulled his Big Ballers AAU team off the court in a bizarre scene Saturday at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in California.

The playoff game was ruled a forfeit after Big Ballers left in the second half and Clutch Players Navy was awarded the win. Of note, Big Ballers was winning 69-60 at the time of the forfeit.

Ball was upset about a foul call and repeated, “That’s not a foul, that’s not a foul.” He then questioned the official’s manhood and used a profanity to describe the call.

After the call, you can see Ball wave toward his players, head toward the baseline and his players follow with their gear.

In a video from Overtime captured outside the gym, Ball says, “Not gonna have my guys playing hard and they cheating. I don’t play that … ”

Notice that as he heads out, a teen asks LaVar for a photo and he obliges the teen and a friend.

The UCLA coaches were on hand to watch LaMelo Ball, a UCLA commit and LaVar’s youngest son.

