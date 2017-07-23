LaVar Ball gets technical at AAU game, pulls team off the court

LaVar Ball got a technical foul and pulled his Big Ballers AAU team off the court in a bizarre scene at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in California.

The game was the second playoff game for his team and was ruled a forfeit after Big Ballers left in the second half.

Ball was upset about a foul call and repeated, “That’s not a foul, that’s not a foul.” He then questioned the official’s manhood and used a profanity in the official’s direction.

After the call, you can see Ball wave toward his players, head toward the baseline and his players follow with their gear.

In a video from ItsOvertime.com captured outside the gym, Ball says, “Not gonna have my guys playing hard and they cheating. I don’t play that … ”

Notice that as he heads out, a teen asks LaVar for a photo and he obliges the teen and a friend.

The UCLA coaches were on hand to watch LaMelo, a UCLA commit and LaVar’s youngest son.