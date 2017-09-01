LaVar Ball already airing grievances about new Chino Hills coach before a single game has been played

Well, that was fast.

Months before the start of the high school basketball season, celebrity parent turned basketball entrepreneur LaVar Ball is already airing his concerns about the next coach charged with teaching one of his sons. With both Lonzo and LiAngelo in the NBA and NCAA, respectively, LaVar has his sights turned directly on LaMelo. He apparently has already decided new Chino Hills coach Dennis Latimore doesn’t have LaMelo’s interest in mind.

“There’s about to be new drama,” the elder Ball told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t like him one bit.”

Apparently the initial feeling is mutual:

“I’m aware of the situation. We’re going to be handling everything internally. He can say whatever he wants to say. We’re going to try to make this about high school sports and the kids and at the end of day, we’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

That final line from Lattimore may provide the confluence needed for both the coach and the Ball family to feel comfortable. It’s undoubtably in Chino Hills’ best interest to have LaMelo Ball exploding for audacious point totals on a weekly basis.

If LaMelo keeps scoring and Chino Hills keeps winning, it’s likely that everyone will be happy.

If he stops? Then all bets are off. After all, LaVar and LaMelo have $395 shoes to sell.