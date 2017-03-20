LaVar Ball criticizes Chino Hills (Calif.) coach after playoff loss

The season for defending Super 25 champion Chino Hills (Calif.) ended last week in the CIF Southern Regional Open Division semifinals to eventual champion Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.).

That was the last game of LiAngelo Ball’s high school career before he heads to UCLA. LaMelo Ball still has two years to go.

LaVar Ball was not happy. As noted by For The Win, in an interview on ESPN LA’s Morning Show with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ, Ball fired on Chino Hills coach Stephan Gilling for being resistant.

“Man, we were supposed to go to Sacramento, but that coach is hard-headed. He wanted to do things his way,” LaVar said. “If we would have gotten along, we would have been in the state title easy. But he’s trying to have a little resistance towards me. And I’m like, ‘Man, try and do it your way. That’s why you lost three games.’

“Because once he run and just play and when my son really wants to play for you, we’re gonna do good. But when you have any kind of resistance towards me, and you the head coach, it don’t work out that good. I already knew he was going to lose that game.”

Gilling is in his first year as the head coach at Chino Hills after serving as an assistant to Steve Baik, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year last season who left for Fairfax High.

Gilling, of course, is in a no-win situation here: He potentially has two more years with the Ball family while LaMelo finishes at Chino Hills, assuming the family doesn’t move or he doesn’t opt for a private school.

No, a 30-3 season isn’t the national title or even state title that the team won last year. But there are a lot of teams around the nation that would take it.