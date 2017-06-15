VIDEO: Remember how LaVar Ball's AAU team lost by 52? Here is the rematch

Remember all the attention that came when Big Ballers AAU, coached by LaVar Ball, lost 109-57 to the Compton Magic last month. The game featured a halftime tirade by LaVar Ball that was caught on video. And it led to a “lowlight tape” of errant passes and missed shots by LaMelo Ball.

Well, the teams met again in a heated rematch Wednesday night that got chippy in the first half with a handful of technical fouls.

The Magic again won the game — 63-59 — but it took double overtime. Compton was without Jules Bernard and Harrison Butler, two starters from the previous meeting.

The teams went to OT tied at 54-54 — the overtime periods were only two minutes for the event.

After the Magic took a lead on a three, William Pluma answered to tie it with 12.3 seconds left.

Contrary to what you think is his reputation, LaMelo Ball took a charge on his Chino Hills High teammate Onyeka Okongwu with three seconds left. Okongwu is 6-9; LaMelo is 6-3.

That gave one more possession for Big Ballers to win it in the first overtime, but a deep three attempt missed and a putback rolled off the rim.

Compton scored twice in the second overtime to win the game.

As is often the case, LaMelo was accompanied by his brothers. Both Lonzo and LiAngelo were in the gym and both were sporting Lonzo’s new ZO2’s, believed to be the public debut for the high-end shoes. LaVar was wearing his now trademark “Stay in Yo Lane” T-shirt on the bench and a hat with the “B” for Big Ballers.