LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James

The basketball spotlight was on Las Vegas Wednesday night, which means LaVar Ball was ready to do some talking.

First, he predicted his son, LaMelo, would score 50 against Zion Williamson’s AAU squad. He didn’t, but he had a great game.

Then he suggested that he and LaMelo would beat anyone in a two-on-two pickup game, including arguably the two best basketball players in history.

He then took aim at Shaq, who says he—not LaVar—is the original Big Baller, and predicted a 100 rating on NBA 2K.

Never a dull moment when LaVar’s in the house.