LaVar Ball responds to LeBron's warning: 'If they get a little touchy about it, who cares'

This may not come as much of a surprise, but LaVar Ball doesn’t seem to care what LeBron James thinks.
Appearing Tuesday on FOX Sports Radio’s JT “The Brick” with Tomm Looney show, Ball reiterated his comments about LeBron’s sons just hours after the Cleveland Cavaliers star asked that he keep his family out of it.
I have no problem with LeBron, they asked me a question about if I thought superstar players’ kids were good. My opinion is I’ve never seen one that’s been really good. LeBron is going to make his kids one of the best players ever according to him.
I’ve never seen one really live up to what their dad has done, so he could be the first. It’s not about me having his kids name in my mouth, I’m not worried about his family. If somebody asks me a question I’ll answer it the way I want to answer it.
The full interview is well worth your time, but LaVar goes on to say that he’s not going to change his ways, no matter who he offends.