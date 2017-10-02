LaVar Ball pulling LaMelo out of Chino Hills: 'I'm not dealing with the coach over there'

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the Ball brothers who have starred at Chino Hills in California, is leaving the school, according to his father.

LaVar Ball told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne Monday that he was pulling LaMelo out of school and will train him in hopes of creating “the best basketball player ever.”

Just spoke to LaVar Ball on why he's pulling his youngest son out of HS and home schooling him. pic.twitter.com/nvUprIJnew — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 2, 2017

There’s obviously a lot to unpack with that statement, but it has been clear from the start that LaVar was not getting along with Chino Hills’ new coach. Now, LaMelo is leaving.

The news was first reported by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.

Stunning news: LaVar Ball said he is pulling junior LaMelo from Chino Hills and will home-school him the next two years and train him. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 2, 2017

Both of LaMelo’s older brothers, LiAngelo and Lonzo, played at Chino Hills. Lonzo led the Huskies to the Super 25 basketball national title and starred at UCLA. He’s now with the Lakers.

LiAngelo is currently a freshman at UCLA. LaMelo, who has committed to UCLA, would have been a junior this season.