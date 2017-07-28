LaVar Ball to female ref after ejection: 'Stay in your lane'

LaVar Ball was ejected from an AAU game Friday after having an altercation with a female referee. She issued Ball a technical foul, and he then asked that she be replaced.
The referee was indeed replaced, though reports indicate he was given another technical and referees called the game when he refused to leave the court.
After the game, itsOvertime.com caught up with Ball, and he discussed the incident.
Here’s what went down leading up to the pair of technicals and afterwords.
(Some language may be NSFW)