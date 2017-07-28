LaVar Ball on female ref after ejection: 'She needs to stay in her lane'

LaVar Ball was ejected from an AAU game Friday after having an altercation with a female referee. She issued Ball a technical foul, and he then asked that she be replaced.
The referee was indeed replaced, though reports indicate he was given another technical and referees called the game when he refused to leave the court.
After the game, itsOvertime.com caught up with Ball, and he discussed the incident.
(Some language NSFW.)
Here’s more of what Ball said to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, including the full video of his postgame comments:
Because she’s a woman who’s trying to act — I get that she’s trying to break into the referee thing. But just giving techs and calling fouls, that’s no way to do it. I know what she trying to say: ‘I gave LaVar, I gave him a tech, I’m strong.’ That ain’t got nothing to do with it. Just call the game.
If you’re going to be qualified, you better be in shape, and you better know the game. And she’s bad on both of them. She not in shape, she not calling the game right, and she don’t understand, so now she trying to make a name for herself. So she walking around like, ‘I’m the only woman in here.’ Yeah, we get it, I don’t care if you a woman or a man or whatever, just be good at what you do.
Here’s what went down leading up to the pair of technicals and afterwords.
(Some language may be NSFW)