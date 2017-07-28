LaVar Ball on female ref after ejection: 'She needs to stay in her lane'

LaVar Ball was ejected from an AAU game Friday after having an altercation with a female referee. She issued Ball a technical foul, and he then asked that she be replaced.

The referee was indeed replaced, though reports indicate he was given another technical and referees called the game when he refused to leave the court.

Lavar got another technical foul and pulled his team off the court. — Jason Scheer ★★★★★ (@JasonScheer) July 28, 2017

Lavar got ejected and refused to leave the game, so the refs just ended it. Okay, back to Zion and Devon Dotson now. — Jason Scheer ★★★★★ (@JasonScheer) July 28, 2017

After the game, itsOvertime.com caught up with Ball, and he discussed the incident.

(Some language NSFW.)

LaVar Ball sounding off on the refs 😵 pic.twitter.com/SSgPVFM6ao — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball to ESPN after the game on the referee: "She's got a vendetta. She needs to stay in her lane because she ain't ready for this." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

Here’s more of what Ball said to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, including the full video of his postgame comments:

Because she’s a woman who’s trying to act — I get that she’s trying to break into the referee thing. But just giving techs and calling fouls, that’s no way to do it. I know what she trying to say: ‘I gave LaVar, I gave him a tech, I’m strong.’ That ain’t got nothing to do with it. Just call the game. If you’re going to be qualified, you better be in shape, and you better know the game. And she’s bad on both of them. She not in shape, she not calling the game right, and she don’t understand, so now she trying to make a name for herself. So she walking around like, ‘I’m the only woman in here.’ Yeah, we get it, I don’t care if you a woman or a man or whatever, just be good at what you do.

Here’s what went down leading up to the pair of technicals and afterwords.

LaVar Ball goes CRAZY and gets another tech 😱 pic.twitter.com/MOtUS5MFD1 — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball pulls team from #adidasUprising #Vegas demands female ref leave or him guess who won that Battle #CryBabyBall pic.twitter.com/iCzIpfnvYp — Lovell Martin (@Mints2U) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball asks for female official to be replaced after she gave him a technical. https://t.co/wPuXjlmPY5 — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 28, 2017

Adidas just replaced the woman ref with a man because Lavar said they wouldn't play unless they did. Wow. — Jason Scheer ★★★★★ (@JasonScheer) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball threatening to pull his team off the floor again. https://t.co/F2wVBQBSH0 pic.twitter.com/pD4QXqdauQ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

The referee who gave LaVar Ball a technical foul is being replaced mid-game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

The female referee that was replaced after LaVar Ball's complaining wouldn't comment on what happened. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

Adidas said it was their decision to replace the referee. Said there was a history between ref and LaVar — she officiated Wednesday's game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

