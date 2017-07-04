Lavonte Valentine commits to South Carolina, brings strong emoji game in announcement

South Carolina landed a speedy running back from Florida on Tuesday with the commitment of Lavonte Valentine. It also added a player with strong emoji game.
Along with the “edits” that are part of his tweet, he has some 30 emojis. It’s amazing.
Valentine, who is 6-foot and 190 pounds and from Melbourne Central Catholic, is ranked as the No. 13 all-purpose back in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
A state champion this spring in the 100 meters with a time of 10.61, he ran for 884 yards and had 175 receiving yards last fall.