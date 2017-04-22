Kentucky softball pitcher follows perfect game with no-hitter

PERFECT GAME!

LC def. SV 10-0 @_cianabowen pitched a PERFECT GAME 13K's in 5 innings, after pitching a No-Hitter against Magoffin on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/iSj3womj0D — David & Darryl Show (@DavidandDarryl) April 21, 2017

A Kentucky softball pitcher almost threw consecutive perfect games, but will ended up with a perfect game and a no-hitter. Only a walk stood in her way, as reported by the Levis Lazer.

Lawrence County (Louisa, Ky.) junior Ciana Bowen struck out 10 of the 15 hitters she faced against Shelby County (Shelbyville) in a 10-0 victory that was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

She then pitched three more perfect innings before allowing a walk in the fourth against Magoffin County (Salyersville) in a 14-0 win also shortened to five innings. After the walk, she finished off the no-hitter and ended the game with 12 of the 15 outs recorded by strikeout.

Bowen, a 5-9 righthander, committed to West Virginia Wesleyan earlier this month.