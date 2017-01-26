Lawrence North's Easley commits to VCU

Kevin Easley didn’t plan to make a college commitment this early.

Plans change.

The Lawrence North junior basketball standout committed to VCU following an official visit over the weekend. The 6-6 Easley said VCU’s commitment to him in the recruiting process was the reason he quickly found a connection.

“When went there on a visit, I felt right away like it was my second home,” Easley said. “I like the campus and they make the (NCAA) tournament pretty much every year. That’s a big-time thing to be able to do that.”

Easley is ranked as the No. 156 prospect in the country in the 2018 class by composite rankings compiled by 247sports. Butler, Indiana and Purdue are among the programs that had offered Easley, a well-known prospect to college coaches even before his freshman season at Lawrence North.

Easley said Butler, Indiana and Nebraska were the programs he’d liked before jumping on the VCU offer. He said second-year coach Will Wade, a former assistant under Shaka Smart at VCU, made him feel like he was a priority.

“I’d been talking to (Wade) since last year,” Easley said. “He’s a great guy. I love that guy. He has a passion for winning. He really impressed us.”

Easley was named third team Super Team last year as a sophomore as he averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a balanced 19-win Lawrence North squad. He hit the winning 3-pointer on Friday in a 56-53 upset win over Class 4A top-ranked North Central before leaving on his official visit.

VCU is 15-5 and currently is in second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Rams have made six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Final Four in 2011. Easley is the first recruit in VCU’s 2018 class.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise to commit this early,” Easley said. “But (VCU) put a lot of commitment into me. That was the biggest thing.”

